Watch now: Normal Community girls, Normal West boys ace race

NORMAL — Hype surrounding Ali Ince became living proof on Saturday as the freshman opened her Normal Community High School cross country career with a 21-second victory over two-time Bloomington all-stater Kaitlin Skeate in a triangular meet at Maxwell Park.
"It was just great to get a meet in finally," said Ince, who hadn't raced for a Unit 5 school since winning the IESA Class 3A state cross country crown last fall for Kingsley Junior High. "Definitely, the nerves were there though."
Ince's debut at the 3-mile distance took 18 minutes, 17 seconds and helped the Lady Iron score 22 points to best BHS (51) and host Normal West (56).
In the boys race, Luke Reinhart's surgically repaired hip helped him notch his first career victory as West swept the top five places for a perfect score of 15 ahead of BHS (58) and NCHS (63).
Ince, who ran a 5:00.53 mile over the summer, led from start to finish.
"Ali, obviously, showed she's a real runner," said 36th-year NCHS coach Tom Patten. "There's no question about that. She's an aggressive racer. That's going to pay off for her."
Ince had no complaints with her time.
"Hopefully, I can keep on improving," she said.
Skeate, 21st in last year's Class 2A state meet, used a closing sprint to edge 2019 Class 3A state qualifier Olivia Hartke of NCHS, 18:38 to 18:39. Skeate's time was a career best for that course.
"We definitely bring out the best in each other," Skeate said. "(My kick) is new. It hasn't always been there. It's so exciting to be here and get out and race."
Hartke kept track of Skeate, but could never escape.
"I heard her the whole time," Hartke said. "She usually ends up doing that. My kick, I've got to figure out a bit more, but I was happy I stayed that close."
Also scoring for NCHS were Lauren Sanderson (4th, 19:53), Liberty Harmon (5th, 20:21) and Anna Sewell (9th, 21:29). Also in the top 10 were West's Addysen Clark (6th, 20:22) and Alexandra Reinhart (8th, 20:58) and Bloomington's Laylani Rivera (7th, 20:49).
With a mile to go in the boys race, West coach Chad Aubin asked his front five, "Who wants to win a race today?"
Reinhart responded with a surge midway through a 5:37 last mile.
"I felt tired until the last mile," said the junior, who hadn't contested a cross country race in two years because of his hip. "Anybody could have won that one."
Wildcats right behind Reinhart were Josh Perry (17:00), Grayson Talaski (17:01), Taylor Harrison (17:03) and Sky Riddle (17:10).
"Last week in our time trial, that's what happened, too," said Reinhart of his team's togetherness. "Our strategy going into today was to pack up and see what we could do and it worked out."
Aubin said his boys must rely on pack running now that star Charlie Wetzel has moved on to Illinois State University.
"This group was pretty packed up after Charlie last year, but for them to really come along and race together and push each other, that's going to be where our strength is," Aubin said. "They did a phenomenal job today.
"Luke ran smart. He's definitely maturing. For him to run in that pack and move whenever he felt like he could, that was good to see."
The first non-Wildcats were Bryce Reed of BHS in sixth (17:13) and Andrew Svob of NCHS in seventh (17:23).
"Usually we run in a better pack than that," said 39th-year BHS coach John Szabo. "I think we got separated a little bit and I think that hurt us, but West is very good this year. It's going to be tough to beat them."
Patten said Svob's quick start caught up to him.
"We need to work on his race strategy a little bit," the coach said, "but he had a really good summer of running so he's in great shape. We expect he's going to drop time significantly as we get more races."
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
