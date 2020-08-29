Watch now: Normal Community girls, Normal West boys ace race

Wildcats right behind Reinhart were Josh Perry (17:00), Grayson Talaski (17:01), Taylor Harrison (17:03) and Sky Riddle (17:10).

"Last week in our time trial, that's what happened, too," said Reinhart of his team's togetherness. "Our strategy going into today was to pack up and see what we could do and it worked out."

Aubin said his boys must rely on pack running now that star Charlie Wetzel has moved on to Illinois State University.

"This group was pretty packed up after Charlie last year, but for them to really come along and race together and push each other, that's going to be where our strength is," Aubin said. "They did a phenomenal job today.

"Luke ran smart. He's definitely maturing. For him to run in that pack and move whenever he felt like he could, that was good to see."

The first non-Wildcats were Bryce Reed of BHS in sixth (17:13) and Andrew Svob of NCHS in seventh (17:23).