Watch now: Normal Community's Ali Ince, Normal West's Luke Reinhart pace teams to Intercity cross country titles

NORMAL — Ali Ince made her move right at the start. Luke Reinhart waited until there was about a half-mile left.
Both strategies worked perfectly as each crossed the finish line first in the Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet on Tuesday at Maxwell Park.
Ince, the standout Normal Community High School freshman, led every step of the way in the 36th annual girls race. She cruised the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 34 seconds to lead the Iron to their second straight team title with 37 points, edging out University High (41).
"I was not terribly nervous," said Ince. "I was finally excited to race again. I'm just glad for this opportunity. I don't know why I wasn't nervous."
Reinhart was packed with three of his Wildcat teammates in the 52nd annual boys race. He surged ahead late and led a 1-2-3-4 West procession through the chute in a winning time of 16:45. West totaled 17 points, with U High in second with 51.
"We wanted to pack up the first mile and see what happens after that," said Reinhart, a junior. "If you feel good push the pace a little bit and everyone seemed to follow. We went out there and ran."
Girls
Lyndsey Wolters of U High finished 13 seconds behind Ince in second, followed by Bloomington's Kaitlin Skeate (19:09), Normal West's Addysen Clark (19:38) and NCHS' Olivia Hartke (19:43).
West and Central Catholic tied for third in the team standings with 97 points, followed by Bloomington (100).
"We went out faster than we wanted to. I'm sure part of it was Intercity nerves and part was U High taking it out fast," said NCHS coach Tom Patten. "We tried to get them a little more under control the first mile. What they did unbelievably well was run the second half of the race. Literally all seven girls had strong second halves. That's what we needed to do."
It was the first time Ince had raced against Wolters, a senior.
"I definitely was looking forward to racing her. They said watch out for her," said Ince. "I definitely had her in my mind going into this race."
NCHS' other scorers were Lauren Sanderson (ninth, 20:09), Liberty Harmon (10th, 20:11) and Abigail Ziemer (12th, 20:49) with Anna Sewell (13th, 20:59) and Annika Luthe (21:10) closely following.
Patten wasn't surprised to see Ince zoom down the opening stretch.
"She is such an aggressive racer. That will serve her well down the line," he said. "We are trying to teach her in certain situations you have to have a little more control but she's a freshman. She'll get the hang of it eventually. She's such a talent."
U High was coming off a victory Saturday in the Peoria Notre Dame Boosters Invitational at Detweiller Park. Other Pioneers in the top 10 were Lizzy Zacharias (sixth, 19:47) and Adriana Crabtree (seventh, 19:47).
"We knew had a shot. Most of us did our job," said U High coach John Neisler. "We ran a really good race on Saturday and I'm sure they were a little tired. There were a couple things I thought needed to go a little differently for us to pull it out. That's all right."
Boys
Josh Perry led a tightly bunched West pack at the top at the two-mile mark before Reinhart took the lead late.
West's Grayson Talaski came in second (16:47), with Perry third (16:49) and Harrison Taylor fourth (16:54).
"That was about as good as we could have hoped," said West coach Chad Aubin. "We knew U High was going to put up a fight today. They ran fast over the weekend (at Peoria). Our boys have worked so hard. A lot of guys have developed over the course of three to four years and were ready put it all out there today. They were amazing."
Bloomington placed third (83), followed by NCHS (94) and Central Catholic (105).
West also had Sky Riddle in the top 10 at seventh (17:03), with Austin Feaman (13th, 17:57) and Logan Saufley (17th, 18:03) rounding out the Wildcats' lineup.
West finished second to BHS last year and was determined to grab the trophy.
"That was a little bit of a chip on our shoulder," said Aubin.
Reinhart, who sat out last season after hip surgery, credited his teammates for his success.
"The whole race the reason I picked it up is I had three of my teammates next to me," said Reinhart. "It was hard to let them go without you."
U High's Andy Kehias (16:59) and Brandt Henderson (16:59) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Also in the top 10 were NCHS' Andrew Svob (eighth, 17:09), BHS' Merdi Ilonga (ninth, 17:32) and U High's Zach Hutchins (10th, 17:33).
Sharer honored
In a pre-meet ceremony, it was announced the Intercity Cross Country Meet will be renamed the Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet to honor the contributions made by Sharer.
Sharer covered cross country and track and field for The Pantagraph for 38-plus years.
