Watch now: Normal Community's Ali Ince, Normal West's Luke Reinhart pace teams to Intercity cross country titles

Patten wasn't surprised to see Ince zoom down the opening stretch.

"She is such an aggressive racer. That will serve her well down the line," he said. "We are trying to teach her in certain situations you have to have a little more control but she's a freshman. She'll get the hang of it eventually. She's such a talent."

U High was coming off a victory Saturday in the Peoria Notre Dame Boosters Invitational at Detweiller Park. Other Pioneers in the top 10 were Lizzy Zacharias (sixth, 19:47) and Adriana Crabtree (seventh, 19:47).

"We knew had a shot. Most of us did our job," said U High coach John Neisler. "We ran a really good race on Saturday and I'm sure they were a little tired. There were a couple things I thought needed to go a little differently for us to pull it out. That's all right."

Boys

Josh Perry led a tightly bunched West pack at the top at the two-mile mark before Reinhart took the lead late.

West's Grayson Talaski came in second (16:47), with Perry third (16:49) and Harrison Taylor fourth (16:54).