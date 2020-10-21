Watch now: Normal West cross country's Luke Reinhart completes comeback from hip surgery

“Where my hip socket goes around my femur just rubs against all the tendons in there. Basically, it tore everything in my hips,” he said. “It was doing a lot of damage to all my other functions in my body, too. Everything else started to hurt after that. It was just causing a bunch of problems.”

Reinhart had therapy two or three times a week for over a year. He was confident in being able to return to running, but was wary of how well he could perform.

“It was more a matter of how fast I could go or am I going to improve,” he said. “It’s taken awhile. I’ve had to stay working at it. I’ve been pretty happy coming off those surgeries.”

West coach Chad Aubin believes once Reinhart was able to run without pain, he was cleared for takeoff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It seems like he was ready to start rolling and train pretty good,” Aubin said. “He’s definitely in the best shape he’s ever been. He was able to match his best time from his freshman year without going to those large invites where they pull you really fast. We didn’t have something like that this year.”

Aubin has seen a return to health mean a return of confidence in Reinhart.