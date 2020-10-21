Watch now: Normal West cross country's Luke Reinhart completes comeback from hip surgery

NORMAL — Luke Reinhart is back to the level where he resided as a freshman cross country runner.
For the Normal West High School junior, that is a huge, 3-mile run in the right direction.
Reinhart missed his entire sophomore cross country season after undergoing surgery on both hips to repair a femoral acetabular impingement.
Despite the arduous recovery process, Reinhart has won both the Randy Sharer Intercity Meet and the Big 12 Conference Meet while helping the Wildcats to both team titles.
“I’m really happy just tying my freshman time and placing pretty well at most meets I go to,” Reinhart said. “I’m happy to be part of a really, really good team where everybody is tight knit and being able to bond and work out with those people and run every single day.
"That’s just really nice. I haven’t had that in awhile.”
Reinhart’s condition was causing pain in more areas than just the hips.
“Where my hip socket goes around my femur just rubs against all the tendons in there. Basically, it tore everything in my hips,” he said. “It was doing a lot of damage to all my other functions in my body, too. Everything else started to hurt after that. It was just causing a bunch of problems.”
Reinhart had therapy two or three times a week for over a year. He was confident in being able to return to running, but was wary of how well he could perform.
“It was more a matter of how fast I could go or am I going to improve,” he said. “It’s taken awhile. I’ve had to stay working at it. I’ve been pretty happy coming off those surgeries.”
West coach Chad Aubin believes once Reinhart was able to run without pain, he was cleared for takeoff.
“It seems like he was ready to start rolling and train pretty good,” Aubin said. “He’s definitely in the best shape he’s ever been. He was able to match his best time from his freshman year without going to those large invites where they pull you really fast. We didn’t have something like that this year.”
Aubin has seen a return to health mean a return of confidence in Reinhart.
“He’s a smart racer. At the conference meet on Saturday, any three of those guys could have pushed the pace from the very beginning and tried to tire the other ones out,” said Aubin.
“But he stayed smart and raced right on their shoulders. As a distance runner, he’s got pretty good speed. He was pretty confident if he was in striking distance when it came down to the last little bit, he could come away with the win.”
Reinhart believes finishing races hinges largely on desire.
“I feel like my kick pretty much comes from my motivation. I just really want to do well,” he said. “Sometimes my freshman year I wouldn’t really have that. I don’t want to feel really terrible after this race.
"Now I have the foot speed to be a threat. I don’t care how I feel after the race. I really want to compete against other people. It’s exciting.”
The Wildcats’ boys and girls teams along with those from Normal Community are part of the Class 3A Granite City Regional on Saturday.
The top five teams and the first five runners not on advancing teams advance to sectional competition. If the sixth, seventh or eighth place overall individual regional finishers are not on a qualifying team, they also earn a sectional berth.
“I think we’re looking to qualify out. Last year we didn’t qualify out of regionals,” Aubin said. “That was definitely a little bit of a sore spot for us. We’re trying to redeem ourselves this weekend and set the bar for the teams that come after. We want to start really pushing the program forward.”
Central Catholic will be in action at the Class 1A Olympia Regional, while Bloomington and University High are part of the Class 2A Metamora Regional.
