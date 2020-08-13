Watch now: Normal's Jeff Norton honored as IHSA cross country official of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — There is a school of thought that the best referees, umpires and officials are the ones nobody notices.

The friendly and fair demeanor of Normal's Jeff Norton, however, has made people notice the stellar job he has done the past 10 years as a starter in cross country and track. His reputation reached new heights when the Illinois High School Association named him its cross country official of the year for 2019-20.

"Everybody that I know loves Jeff. I know we do," said John Szabo, in his 39th year as Bloomington High School's cross country coach. "I think Jeff is one of the best officials around. He's very personable with the coaches and the athletes and I think he is well respected all over the area."

Tom Patten, in his 36th year as Normal Community cross country coach, agreed.

"He has a real rapport with the kids," Patten said. "He's always our first choice (to officiate). We love working with him."