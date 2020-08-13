Watch now: Normal's Jeff Norton honored as IHSA cross country official of the year

NORMAL — There is a school of thought that the best referees, umpires and officials are the ones nobody notices.
The friendly and fair demeanor of Normal's Jeff Norton, however, has made people notice the stellar job he has done the past 10 years as a starter in cross country and track. His reputation reached new heights when the Illinois High School Association named him its cross country official of the year for 2019-20.
Congratulations to Jeff Norton of Normal for being named the IHSA cross country official of the year for 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/uVvMTZ04Xw— Randy Sharer (@Pg_Sharer) August 13, 2020
"Everybody that I know loves Jeff. I know we do," said John Szabo, in his 39th year as Bloomington High School's cross country coach. "I think Jeff is one of the best officials around. He's very personable with the coaches and the athletes and I think he is well respected all over the area."
Tom Patten, in his 36th year as Normal Community cross country coach, agreed.
"He has a real rapport with the kids," Patten said. "He's always our first choice (to officiate). We love working with him."
The 51-year-old Norton, who is self-employed in construction, was surprised to receive the honor. To be considered, one had to be nominated by an officials association recognized by the IHSA, whose staff members voted on the winners based on character, skill and state series experience. The IHSA honored officials in 22 sports. Norton was the lone Pantagraph area honoree.
"I don't know who nominated me, but I appreciate somebody recognizing that I really do love cross country and track and being around it," he said. "It sure has been great the last 10 years."
Norton, who has lived in Bloomington-Normal off and on since 1992, was coaching junior high cross country and track in his hometown of Rossville when Danville official Bob Rice suggested he join the reffing ranks.
"He told me he could get me into USATF and I could do meets at the U of I," Norton said. "That sounded really intriguing to me so I took the leap."
When longtime starter John Pearson of Downs retired to Florida, Norton replaced him as the official at many Bloomington-Normal meets.
During a typical non-pandemic year, Norton works about 20 high school, college and USATF cross country meets and 50 track meets.
Norton has officiated two NCAA Division I national cross country meets and one Division III national meet. He was also at the 2018 NCAA Division I East Regional in track at Tampa, Fla., which included Olympians such as Sydney McLaughlin. He's worked the past eight state cross country meets.
"When the application came out for the Olympic Trials this year, I wasn't a nationally certified USATF official yet, but I got that a couple months ago so if they do an Olympic Trials application for next year, I'm going to put in for that," Norton said.
Despite having worked many high profile events, Norton's favorite competition is the Intercity Cross Country Meet.
"I've always been a big fan of it," he said. "There's always been a great history of runners there."
Norton has found that cross country runners — much like golfers — tend to be self-policing.
"Kids are generally very sportsman like," said Norton, who appreciates youngsters thanking him after meets.
Norton has only had to disqualify one runner.
"It was a pretty blatant shove coming into the chute," he remembers. "Thirty years ago, that would have been legal."
The call Norton hates to make involves potentially dangerous weather.
"I don't like those iffy days when you don't know whether you should even start the race or not," he said. "Coaches are usually pretty understanding about what the situation is. They know the rules for safety in those situations."
Norton's high school didn't offer cross country, but he ran track as a freshman and sophomore.
"When I was in high school track, I just got so discouraged because I didn't have the speed to keep up with the mile and two-mile runners," he said. "I was always a much better longer distance runner. I went to Air Force out of high school so I didn't do any collegiate running."
"I'll keep it going as long as I can help out," he said. "Every once in a while I'll say something to somebody who shows an interest (in officiating). It's tough to recruit people. Some people just don't have the time.
"The people I work with are very understanding of what I do. I've got a lot of support there."
Judging by his official of the year award, Norton has many supporters in cross country, too.
