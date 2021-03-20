Area football roundup: Fieldcrest defeats GCMS in battle of HOIC titans

The Fieldcrest High School football team scored 21 second-half points to post a come-from-behind 21-14 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over GCMS on Saturday in a season-opening battle of the past two Large Division league champions at Gibson City.
The Knights capitalized on three second-half turnovers: interceptions by Cory Land and Jaxon Cusac-Mckay and a Austin Jefford fumble recovery.
Cusas-McKay rushed for 150 yards and caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Land, who was 7 of 12 for 140 yards. Henry Lorton caught three passes for 84 yards and touchdowns of 30 and 34 yards.
Aidan Laughery rushed for 83 yards on 16 carries for GCMS, and Isaiah Chatman has 66 yards on 20 attempts.
Tri-Valley 16, El Paso-Gridley 0: Tri-Valley held EPG to 36 yards of total offense and minus 26 yards rushing in a shutout at El Paso.
The Vikings' touchdowns came on a Nathan Simon fumble recovery in the end zone and a 3-yard Zander Woodring run.
Quarterback Andrew Petrilli rushed for 85 yards and passes for 106 for Tri-Valley.
Eureka 30, Dee-Mack 14: Eureka led 30-0 after three quarters in its win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Mackinaw.
Eureka quarterback Matt Martin ran for touchdowns of 16, 1 and 43 yards and passed 35 yards to Elijah Skutt for another score.
Martin finished with 65 yards on the ground and 159 through the air. Hunter Gladson added 64 yards rushing and Jett Bachman 89 yards receiving for the Hornets.
The Chiefs received 82 yards rushing from Derek Denniston and 71 from Karson Eccles. Zach Smith returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown for Dee-Mack.
LeRoy 14, Ridgeview-Lexington 6: LeRoy rushed for 215 of its 236 total yards in a win over Ridgeview-Lexington.
Kam Givens rushed for 63 yards and an 8-yard touchdown for LeRoy. Max Buckles ran 10 yards for the first Panthers' score.
Ridgeview-Lexington's touchdown came on an 11-yard Reece Ramirez reception from Jordan Reimer.
Fisher 24, Westville 6: Drew Purvis ran for 149 yards and scored three touchdowns as Fisher downed visiting Westville.
Cale Horsch had two receptions for 39 yards and also intercepted a pass for the Bunnies. Tim Booth led the Fisher defense with nine tackles and Collin Kuhlmann added three sacks.