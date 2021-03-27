 Skip to main content
Area roundup from Saturday: No. 5 Fieldcrest blanks Deer Creek-Mackinaw
The Fieldcrest High School defense forced four second-half turnovers and shut out Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 17-0, in Heart of Illinois Conference football action Saturday at Minonk.

Ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, the Knights improved to 2-0 as Cory Land and Jacob Joyal intercepted passes and Andrew Perry and Austin Jefford recovered fumbles.

Land completed 11 of 18 passes for 147 yards, including a touchdown pass to Henry Lorton. Land also ran 1 yard for a score.

Jaxon Cusac-McKay rushed for 114 yards for Fieldcrest. Joyal added a 27-yard field goal.

Eureka 43, El Paso-Gridley 0: Eureka quarterback Matthew Martin rushed for 105 yards and passed for 227 yards and four touchdown as the Hornets (2-0) defeated EPG at Eureka.

Martin completed 11 of 15 passes and threw two touchdowns each to Jett Bachman and Micah Senior. 

Bachman caught four passes for 88 yards, and Hunter Gladson rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries.

EPG dropped to 0-2. 

LeRoy 22, Fisher 14: LeRoy led 16-0 at halftime and held on for the HOIC win at LeRoy.

Grant Sant Amour rushed for two touchdowns and Kam Givens one for the Panthers. Givens led LeRoy with 67 yards on the ground on seven carries.

Fisher quarterback Landen Stalter tossed scoring passes of 27 yards to Jacob Cochran and 26 yards to Tanner Estes.

Stalter completed 8 of 13 passes for 135 yards for the Bunnies, while Grant Purvis rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries.

Fisher held a 292-208 margin in total offense.

