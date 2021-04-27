Check out the final Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll of the season

Here are the 2021 final rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (6)
|(6-0)
|69
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(6-0)
|64
|2
|3. Naperville Central
|(5-1)
|54
|4
|4. Gurnee Warren
|(6-0)
|45
|5
|5. Hinsdale Central
|(6-0)
|39
|8
|6. Marist
|(4-2)
|37
|3
|7. Brother Rice
|(4-2)
|22
|NR
|8. Maine South
|(5-1)
|20
|6
|9. Barrington
|(6-0)
|18
|T10
|10. Edwardsville
|(4-2)
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Huntley 2, South Elgin 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, O'Fallon 1,
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3)
|(4-2)
|71
|1
|2. Wheaton North
|(5-1)
|67
|6
|3. Machesney Park Harlem (3)
|(6-0)
|64
|5
|4. St. Charles North (2)
|(4-1)
|59
|7
|5. Prospect
|(5-1)
|54
|3
|6. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(4-2)
|37
|2
|7. Batavia
|(4-2)
|33
|4
|8. Phillips
|(4-1)
|23
|8
|9. Willowbrook
|(5-1)
|18
|9
|10. Lincoln Way West
|(4-1)
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cary-Grove (5)
|(4-0)
|75
|1
|2. East St. Louis (2)
|(5-1)
|73
|2
|3. Crete-Monee
|(6-0)
|59
|3
|4. Antioch
|(6-0)
|58
|4
|5. Lake Forest (1)
|(6-0)
|54
|5
|6. Peoria Central
|(5-1)
|36
|7
|7. Simeon
|(3-0)
|26
|6
|8. Rock Island
|(4-2)
|22
|T10
|9. Vernon Hills
|(5-0)
|19
|NR
|10. Providence
|(4-2)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Kaneland 3, Washington 2, East Moline United 1, Normal West 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(7)
|(6-0)
|78
|1
|2. St. Rita (1)
|(6-1)
|70
|2
|3. Joliet Catholic
|(6-0)
|67
|3
|4. Rockford Boylan
|(4-0)
|56
|4
|5. Sycamore
|(6-0)
|46
|6
|6. Sterling
|(5-1)
|38
|5
|7. Marion
|(5-0)
|29
|7
|8. Hillcrest
|(5-1)
|28
|8
|9. LaSalle-Peru
|(5-0)
|16
|NR
|10. Mascoutah
|(5-1)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 3, St. Viator 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (6)
|(5-1)
|69
|1
|2. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(6-0)
|64
|2
|3. St. Francis
|(6-0)
|54
|3
|4. Effingham
|(5-0)
|51
|4
|5. Coal City
|(4-1)
|40
|5
|6. Genoa-Kingston
|(3-0)
|36
|6
|7. IC Catholic
|(3-1)
|29
|7
|8. Fairbury Prairie Central
|(4-1)
|21
|9
|9. Mt. Zion
|(4-1)
|12
|T10
|10. Benton
|(5-1)
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: None.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (7)
|(6-0)
|88
|1
|2. Princeton (2)
|(6-0)
|82
|2
|3. Wilmington
|(5-0)
|70
|3
|4. Monticello
|(6-0)
|66
|4
|5. Mt. Carmel
|(6-0)
|54
|6
|6. Fairfield
|(5-0)
|45
|7
|7. Tolono Unity
|(5-0)
|36
|8
|8. Byron
|(4-2)
|22
|5
|9. Farmington
|(4-0)
|15
|10
|10. Eureka
|(3-1)
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: Robinson 4, North Boone 3.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (6)
|(4-2)
|73
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|(5-1)
|72
|2
|3. St. Teresa (1)
|(6-0)
|68
|3
|4. Clifton Central
|(6-0)
|55
|4
|5. Rockridge
|(6-0)
|47
|6
|6. Breese Mater Dei
|(4-1)
|39
|5
|7. Fieldcrest
|(4-0)
|32
|7
|8. Sterling Newman
|(3-1)
|26
|8
|9. Nashville
|(4-1)
|19
|9
|10. Downs Tri-Valley
|(3-1)
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 3.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (5)
|(4-1)
|79
|1
|(tie) Aquin (3)
|(6-0)
|79
|2
|3. Central A&M
|(6-0)
|62
|4
|4. Fulton
|(4-1)
|57
|3
|5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(5-1)
|56
|6
|6. Greenfield-Northwestern (1)
|(6-0)
|54
|5
|7. Galena
|(4-1)
|29
|8
|8. Winchester West Central
|(5-1)
|25
|NR
|9. Cumberland
|(6-0)
|20
|9
|10. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(4-2)
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Princeville 7, Concord (Triopia) 5, Camp Point Central 5, LeRoy 4, Arcola 3, Cambridge 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.