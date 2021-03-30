 Skip to main content
Check out the Week 2 Associated Press Football Top 10 poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

CLASS 8A

School W-L Pts

 1. Loyola (7) (2-0) 88

2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (2-0) 83

3. Marist (2-0) 72

4. Glenbard West (2-0) 62

5. Naperville Central (2-0) 48

6. Brother Rice (1-1) 38

7. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 30

8. Edwardsville (2-0) 28

9. Maine South (2-0) 17

10. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Barrington 5, Fremd 5, Oswego 2, Huntley 1.

CLASS 7A

School W-L Pts

1. Batavia (9) (2-0) 90

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-1) 75

(tie) Nazareth (1-0) 69

3. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 69

5. DeKalb (1-0) 53

6. Hononegah (2-0) 36

7. Phillips (0-0) 30

8. St. Charles North (1-1) 25

9. Normal Community (1-0) 16

10. Willowbrook (2-0) 15

¶ Others receiving votes: Hersey 12, Prospect 3, Libertyville 1, Machesney Park Harlem 1.

CLASS 6A

School W-L Pts

1. East St. Louis (9) (2-0) 90

2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 81

3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 70

4. Rock Island (2-0) 43

5. Simeon (1-0) 40

6. Peoria Central (1-1) 38

7. Crete-Monee (2-0) 37

8. Antioch (2-0) 35

9. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 26

10. Lake Forest (2-0) 17

Others receiving votes: Providence 6, Washington 4, Lemont 3, Deerfield 3, Galesburg 1, Kaneland 1.

CLASS 5A

School W-L Pts

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (10) (2-0) 109

2. St. Rita (1-1) 93

3. Joliet Catholic (1) (2-0) 92

4. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 73

5. Sterling (2-0) 63

6. Hillcrest (2-0) 48

7. Mascoutah (2-0) 43

8. Sycamore (2-0) 26

9. Marion (2-0) 23

10. St. Viator (2-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Montini 7, Metamora 6, Morris 6, Kankakee 6, Cahokia 1, MacArthur 1.

CLASS 4A

School W-L Pts

1. Rochester (9) (2-0) 99

2. Richmond-Burton (1) (2-0) 91

3. Effingham (2-0) 73 

4. Coal City (2-0) 71

5. St. Francis (2-0) 64

6. Stillman Valley (1-0) 39

7. Benton (2-0) 30

8. Mount Zion (2-0) 29

9. IC Catholic (1-1) 25

10. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 7

(tie) Wheaton Academy (1-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 4, Marengo 4, Kewanee 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Breese Central 2, Olney (Richland County) 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Pts

1. Williamsville (9) (2-0) 99

2. Byron (1-0) 84

3. Princeton (1) (2-0) 81

4. Wilmington (2-0) 68

5. Rock Island Alleman (1-1) 60

6. Monticello (2-0) 50

7. Eureka (2-0) 40

8. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 31

9. Fairfield (2-0) 21

10. Tolono Unity (1-0) 8

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 4, Carlinville 2, Farmington 1, North-Mac 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Pts

1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (2-0) 87

2. Quincy Notre Dame (7) (2-0) 86

3. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) 80

4. St. Teresa (2-0) 75

5. Fieldcrest (2-0) 49

6. Nashville (2-0) 46

7. Sterling Newman (1-0) 43

8. Clifton Central (1) (2-0) 37

9. Rockridge (2-0) 26

10. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 5

(tie) Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 5

Others receiving votes: Pana 4, Watseka 4, St. Edward 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (7) (1-1) 91

2. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2) (2-0) 86

3. Aquin (1) (2-0) 85

4. Central A&M (2-0) 62

5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 56

6. Fulton (1-0) 43

7. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 42

(tie) Morrison (1-1) 34

9. Carrollton (1-0) 20

10. Athens (1-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Cumberland 7, Fithian Oakwood 6, Aurora Christian 3, Mendon Unity 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, LeRoy 1.

