Cody Myers eager to continue Deer Creek-Mackinaw's football tradition

MACKINAW — By doing his homework, Cody Myers has made the most of his first step as Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School's new head football coach.
The former Canton coach and physical education teacher, who replaces Job Linboom, has reached into the bedrock of Dee-Mack's vaunted tradition to plot a winning course into the future.
Myers' due diligence has included consultations with Deer Creek-Mackinaw Junior Football League director Frank Lockenour as well as Linboom and his predecessor, Jim McDonald.
"I just want them to help me cut my learning curve down," said Myers, who went 10-17 in three seasons as Canton's head coach after serving the previous eight years as an assistant.
"Nobody is going to know how to be head coach better than the two guys who did this so well right before me."
Linboom, who will continue to teach social science at Dee-Mack, went 80-64 the past 14 years, which featured eight playoff trips including the 13-1 state championship season of 2016. McDonald went 179-83 in 25 years with 19 playoff appearances.
"Everything starts with the tradition," Myers said. "I don't even know if the people in Dee-Mack realize the perception across the state of Illinois for the tradition and history that go along with Dee-Mack football.
"That was something that when I saw that job open up, I decided to throw my name in the hat to go after it because of what that would mean to me to be a part of it and help lead such a great program."
Last season, the Chiefs went 2-7 while Canton was 4-5. Dee-Mack will lose 10 seniors from a varsity unit that had 13 juniors and 13 sophomores.
Athletic director Mitch Holmgren says Myers, who won the job over a deep pool of highly qualified candidates, gives Dee-Mack a motivator and more.
"Cody loves teaching and coaching kids," Holmgren said. "He has a passion for education and athletics that is infectious and inspires those around him to do great things. When you combine his love for coaching, his passion to help make kids be successful and his understanding of the rich football tradition in our community, it makes him the perfect fit.
"Coach Myers' teams will be in tremendous physical condition, they will be explosive on both sides of the ball and they will be disciplined. Coach Myers' teams will also take the field with great confidence. He is a tremendous motivator and his teams believe that great things are possible every time they take the field."
Myers was the defensive coordinator at Canton in 2016 when the Little Giants went 10-3 and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals for the first time in school history.
Myers plans to continue Dee-Mack's tradition of having a run-first offense. On defense, he likes that Jerrod Ingram, the defensive coordinator for the 2016 state champions, remains with the program.
Myers also has assistant Kevin Hill from the Jim McDonald-era, Hill's son Kenny, and Bobby Kellum, who played for McDonald's 1987 state runner-up team.
"I'm looking to talk to some people within the district to see if they'd like to help out as well," Myers added.
As for meeting next year's team, Myers did that three days before the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. Parents and players also got to meet his wife, Dana, and 2-year-old son, Cohen.
Myers told the Chiefs, "Cohen is now your little brother. I need you guys to take care of him. This community is going to see him grow up and help take care of my wife and myself. We're really excited."
Myers wants his team excited, too.
"I'm going to go ahead and set up some individual meetings with them all," he said. "We're going to goal set ... talk about what they like and don't like about Dee-Mack football and my expectations and just try to get these guys excited.
"Let's face it, we're facing unprecedented times right now and these kids need something to look forward to."
The 31-year-old Myers, who also coached track and basketball at Canton, played football and basketball for the South Fulton co-op while attending Table Grove VIT High School. He went on to play four years of basketball and two years of football at Eureka College where he was a wide receiver for Coach Kurt Barth.
"The reason I wanted to go into coaching was to give back what some of my coaches had done for me ... ," Myers said.
Myers said Dee-Mack's "absolutely beautiful" Jim McDonald Field and its artificial turf reflect the way the community feels about football. His homework prior to taking over included walking onto the field with his wife and son. There was community pride everywhere they looked.
"I just couldn't be more proud to be a part of it," he said.
PHOTOS: Deer Creek-Mackinaw football wins state
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!