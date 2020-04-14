Cody Myers eager to continue Deer Creek-Mackinaw's football tradition

"Everything starts with the tradition," Myers said. "I don't even know if the people in Dee-Mack realize the perception across the state of Illinois for the tradition and history that go along with Dee-Mack football.

"That was something that when I saw that job open up, I decided to throw my name in the hat to go after it because of what that would mean to me to be a part of it and help lead such a great program."

Last season, the Chiefs went 2-7 while Canton was 4-5. Dee-Mack will lose 10 seniors from a varsity unit that had 13 juniors and 13 sophomores.

Athletic director Mitch Holmgren says Myers, who won the job over a deep pool of highly qualified candidates, gives Dee-Mack a motivator and more.

"Cody loves teaching and coaching kids," Holmgren said. "He has a passion for education and athletics that is infectious and inspires those around him to do great things. When you combine his love for coaching, his passion to help make kids be successful and his understanding of the rich football tradition in our community, it makes him the perfect fit.