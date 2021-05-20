Former Tri-Valley assistant Ron Bass named new Clinton football coach

Bass comes to Clinton after serving as defensive coordinator for Tri-Valley (2013, 2015-2020). The Vikings were 66-16 during his tenure. Bass helped the Tri-Valley win a Class 2A state championship in 2015, state runner-up in 2013 and three Heart of Illinois Conference championships (2013, 2015, 2016). His defense set the IHSA state record for sacks in a championship game in 2015 with nine.

With summer workouts starting in June, Bass has a short time to ramp up his plan for the team.

"I'm getting thrown into the fire here with the short turnaround. There will be a lot of things that are going to come up and I'm going to have to adapt to the situations as the summer goes along," Bass said. "I'm in the process of getting my staff hired and my summer schedule going, so we can start the process of teaching our kids."

Bass earned a bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State University in 2002 and a master's degree in exercise physiology from Illinois State University in 2010. His teaching experience includes sixteen years at Bloomington Junior High School as a physical educator and two years at Unit 5’s Hudson Elementary School and one year at Putnam County High School.