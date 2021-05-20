Former Tri-Valley assistant Ron Bass named new Clinton football coach

CLINTON — Ron Bass has been named the new Clinton football head coach, Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel announced.
"I am excited for my first head coaching position. I'm going to be learning a lot, right along with the kids and I am excited about the opportunity," Bass said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to build some relationships with community members and the athletes I am going to have there.
Bass takes over following the resignation of former head coach Chris Ridgeway at the end of the 2021 spring season. Ridgeway coached the Maroons for three seasons and had a 13-12 record, including a Class 4A playoff appearance in 2019. Clinton was 2-4 this spring.
"There is a strong base there. They made the playoffs two seasons ago and this season with COVID you can take that with a grain of salt when you only get six games," Bass said. "I've got a good group of players it looks like and I met the kids today so I'm getting to know them. That's my goal this summer to develop a strong relationship with them."
Bass comes to Clinton after serving as defensive coordinator for Tri-Valley (2013, 2015-2020). The Vikings were 66-16 during his tenure. Bass helped the Tri-Valley win a Class 2A state championship in 2015, state runner-up in 2013 and three Heart of Illinois Conference championships (2013, 2015, 2016). His defense set the IHSA state record for sacks in a championship game in 2015 with nine.
With summer workouts starting in June, Bass has a short time to ramp up his plan for the team.
"I'm getting thrown into the fire here with the short turnaround. There will be a lot of things that are going to come up and I'm going to have to adapt to the situations as the summer goes along," Bass said. "I'm in the process of getting my staff hired and my summer schedule going, so we can start the process of teaching our kids."
Bass earned a bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State University in 2002 and a master's degree in exercise physiology from Illinois State University in 2010. His teaching experience includes sixteen years at Bloomington Junior High School as a physical educator and two years at Unit 5’s Hudson Elementary School and one year at Putnam County High School.
"(This summer) we will establish our relationships and then establish our process. We are big into character building. When we have that base and we can prepare the kids and get the results we want later on down the road. We are laying the foundation this year with the short off season in trying to get things ready."
PHOTOS: Tuscola football defeats Clinton
DSC08060[1].jpg
Clinton Tuscola
DSC07956[1].jpg
DSC07967[1].jpg
DSC08044[1].jpg
DSC07946[1].jpg
DSC07982[1].jpg
DSC08004[1].jpg
DSC08017[1].jpg
DSC08031[1].jpg
DSC08032[1].jpg
DSC08047[1].jpg
DSC08050[1].jpg
DSC07419[1].jpg
DSC07463[1].jpg
DSC07521[1].jpg
DSC07538[1].jpg
DSC07544[1].jpg
DSC07584[1].jpg
DSC07607[1].jpg
DSC07654[1].jpg
DSC07906[1].jpg
DSC07762[1].jpg
DSC07825[1].jpg
DSC07870[1].jpg
DSC07886[1].jpg
DSC07894[1].jpg
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten