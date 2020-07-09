IHSA makes amendments to Phase 4 of "Return to Play" guidelines

BLOOMINGTON — Less than a week after the Illinois High School Association announced the advancement to Phase 4 of the "Return to Play" guidelines, things have hit a snag.
According to an email sent from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson to IHSA Athletic Directors, three modifications based on directives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor's office have been made.
There cannot be any contact drills/physical contact among athletes; all persons must always wear a mask — though the email said the IHSA is working to determine if that includes outside while social distancing; and there must be a strict 50-person limit to all indoor activities, and that would include any spectators (people in those groups should also socially distance).
"The changes and adjustments to Phase 4 Return to Play guidelines could come periodically in the coming weeks as the testing numbers fluctuate," the email read.
No official announcement has been made by the IHSA.
"With all the current information about this virus and (junior high) and (high school) age kids — and it's an issue — I'm more concerned about heat-related illnesses with kids in masks being physically active (outdoor and indoor with no A/C)," said Dustin Fink, an athletic trainer and member of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
This effectively puts an end to basketball leagues and 7-on-7 football competitions, both which cannot be done without contact.
Decatur Eisenhower baseball coach and assistant football coach Kevin Hale wrote on Twitter:
"Today we were told our kids had to wear masks at all workouts," Hale's tweet read. "Have you ever run in 100 degree heat index with a surgical mask on? Someone needs to have the courage to say we’re pulling the plug. Risk is too high. What are we doing?"
