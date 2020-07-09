IHSA makes amendments to Phase 4 of "Return to Play" guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Less than a week after the Illinois High School Association announced the advancement to Phase 4 of the "Return to Play" guidelines, things have hit a snag.

According to an email sent from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson to IHSA Athletic Directors, three modifications based on directives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor's office have been made.

There cannot be any contact drills/physical contact among athletes; all persons must always wear a mask — though the email said the IHSA is working to determine if that includes outside while social distancing; and there must be a strict 50-person limit to all indoor activities, and that would include any spectators (people in those groups should also socially distance).

"The changes and adjustments to Phase 4 Return to Play guidelines could come periodically in the coming weeks as the testing numbers fluctuate," the email read.

No official announcement has been made by the IHSA.