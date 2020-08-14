Illini Prairie to join forces with Apollo Conference for spring football

Prairie Central High School's football team shouldn't find a problem getting motivated to face an opponent outside the Illini Prairie Conference this spring.
The Illini Prairie and Apollo conferences announced they are joining forces to provide opponents for each other when football returns in the spring after being postponed in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be one game in each of the seven-week spring season pitting the leagues against each other. The football partnership between the Illini Prairie and Apollo is for one year only.
That includes Prairie Central heading to Effingham for a week 2 rematch on March 12 of last year's Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game won by the Flaming Hearts, 27-14.
"I'm happy for the opportunity to play and the kids will be excited to get a chance at Effingham again," said Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain.
The football season begins with practices on Feb. 15, the first game on March 5 and end May 1 under the IHSA's modified plan released in late July.
Pontiac principal Eric Bohm is the president of the Illini Prairie. With St. Thomas More shifting to eight-man football, that left the Illini Prairie with nine football playing schools.
That meant every school would have had a nonconference game this fall when it wasn't playing a league opponent. The Apollo also has an uneven number of football schools, seven, so the leagues joined forces for one year only.
"As with everything going on in the state we wanted to reach out and find some quality games," said Bohm. "I think we're pretty competitive (with the Apollo) and wanted to reach out and find another conference that was of a size we could fill some of our empty slots."
Two Illini Prairie schools — Central Catholic and Olympia — will face seven league teams on its schedule and won't play an Apollo team. To keep each Illini Prairie school at six league games, the Saints' game with the Spartans will count as a nonconference game.
Lincoln, which is an Apollo member, will be home to play Rantoul in week 4.
Other Illini Prairie schools are IVC, Monticello, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity. The rest of the Apollo includes Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon and Mount Zion.
"This is indicative of everything we're trying to do in education right now is just problem solve," said Bohm. "A lot of it is kind of short term with possible long-term ramifications. Some guys got together and started to do some work and tried to figure it out."
Pontiac was set to travel to Breese Mater Dei in southern Illinois for its nonconference game this fall.
"This works out in our favor," said Bohm of the shorter trip to Taylorville.
Prairie Central was going to host Johnsburg in a nonconference game. But the Hawks don't mind heading to Effingham.
"I think for the circumstances it's a great deal," said Quain. "Obviously thinking long term, making those drives every year would be a bad ordeal, but with St. Thomas More dropping out of the league and us having an odd-numbered of teams it makes a lot of sense for us to join up for one year."
The Illini Prairie is set to play conference games only in the 2021-22 school year when PBL joins the league.
PHOTOS: Prairie Central vs. Effingham in 4A quarterfinals
111719-dec-spt-10pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-1pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-4pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-2pceffingham
111719-blm-spt-3pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-3pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-5pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-6pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-7pceffingham
111719-blm-spt-8pceffingham
111719-blm-spt-9pceffingham
111719-blm-spt-11pceffingham
111719-blm-spt-12pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-13pceffingham
111719-dec-spt-14pceffingham
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!