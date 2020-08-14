Illini Prairie to join forces with Apollo Conference for spring football

Pontiac principal Eric Bohm is the president of the Illini Prairie. With St. Thomas More shifting to eight-man football, that left the Illini Prairie with nine football playing schools.

That meant every school would have had a nonconference game this fall when it wasn't playing a league opponent. The Apollo also has an uneven number of football schools, seven, so the leagues joined forces for one year only.

"As with everything going on in the state we wanted to reach out and find some quality games," said Bohm. "I think we're pretty competitive (with the Apollo) and wanted to reach out and find another conference that was of a size we could fill some of our empty slots."

Two Illini Prairie schools — Central Catholic and Olympia — will face seven league teams on its schedule and won't play an Apollo team. To keep each Illini Prairie school at six league games, the Saints' game with the Spartans will count as a nonconference game.

Lincoln, which is an Apollo member, will be home to play Rantoul in week 4.

Other Illini Prairie schools are IVC, Monticello, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity. The rest of the Apollo includes Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon and Mount Zion.