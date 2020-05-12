Illinois High School All-Star Shrine Football Game canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
GOING UPWARD – Fieldcrest’s Derek May (left) provides coverage on Ju’Qui Womack of Alton (right) during the Shrine all-star football game Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. May and the East downed the West 36-26.
ON THE SAME TEAM – Eureka's Alex Brittain (front) and Jason Bachman (back) pose for a photo during media day in 2019 for the Illinois Coaches Association Shrine All-Star Football Game at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.
Normal Community High School quarterback Daylen Boddie, left, and El Paso-Gridley running back Ryne Faulk pose for a photo during media day in 2019 for the Illinois Coaches Association Shrine All-Star Football Game at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School All-Star Shrine Football Game scheduled for June 20 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten Pantagraph area players had been selected to play in the contest by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.
The Red roster featured Normal Community's Brock Griffin, Skyler Hufeld of Normal West, Eureka's Jared Farney and Joel Baer and Fieldcrest's Mason Faulk.
Picked for the Blue roster were Levi Smaling of NCHS, Prairie Central's Corbin Moser, Streator's Carter Spears, Payton Kean of GCMS and Fisher's Tyler Wilson.
PHOTOS: 45th Illinois Shrine Game
061619-blm-spt-11shrine
The East's Kyle Cacioppo of Fenton moves the ball as West's Sean Jacobs of Buffalo Grove tackles during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-21shrine
A t-shirt is tossed into the crowd during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-6shrine
The East's Cade Eddington of Rochester carries the ball during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-7shrine
West quarterback Caleb Fisher of Washington drops back to pass during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-8shrine
The East's Derek May of Fieldcrest contests a pass intended for West receiver Ju'Qui Womack of Alton during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-22shrine
The West's Ju'Qui Womack of Alton runs the ball during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-2shrine
The West's Garrett Rhode of Normal West lines up on a kickoff during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-9shrine
The East's Gavin Perkins of Harvard grabs West quarterback Britton Morris of North Boone during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-dec-spt-2shrine
The East's Derrick Taylor of MacArthur forces a pass from West quarterback Britton Morris of North Boone during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Illinois Wesleyan University's Tucci Stadium in Bloomington. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-23shrine
The West's Garrett Rhode of Normal West eyes a snap taken by East quarterback Brandon Odam of Taylorville during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-10shrine
East quarterback Brandon Odam of Taylorville attempts a pass during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-4shrine
The West's Alex Brittain of Eureka wraps up East ballcarrier Makhi Stanley of Argenta-Oreana during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-dec-spt-1shrine
The East's Makhi Stanley of Argenta-Oreana runs the ball during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Illinois Wesleyan University's Tucci Stadium in Bloomington. Stanley was named the offensive MVP for the East in a 36-26 victory over the West.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-24shrine
The East's Cade Kresin of Tuscola boots a field goal during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-12shrine
The East's Ryne Faulk of El Paso-Gridley makes a mechanical adjustment to his helmet during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-13shrine
East quarterback Daylen Boddie of Normal Community carries the ball past West defender Bryce Trask of Rock Island during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-14shrine
The East's Reeves Wester of Normal Community cheers on teammate Daylen Boddie during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-25shrine
The East's Hayden Workman of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley watches the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-15shrine
The East's Nick Grubb of Oakwood, left, and teammate Jacob Harness of Salem bring down a West ballcarrier during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-5shrine
The East's Alek Bundy of Monticello races downfield for a 102-yard touchdown off a West interception during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-16shrine
The West's Tristan Tewes of Pleasant Plains hauls in a catch during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-3shrine
The East's Alek Bundy of Monticello, second from left, is greeted by teammate Jared Thornton of Homewood-Flossmoor after Bundy's 102-yard touchdown off a West interception during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-1shrine
The East's Patrick Namoff of Central Catholic brings down West quarterback Riley Fetterer of Rockridge during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-dec-spt-3shrine
East quarterback Braden Snyder of Monticello runs the ball around a pair of West defenders during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Illinois Wesleyan University's Tucci Stadium in Bloomington. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-17shrine
The West's Treyton Lamphier of Moline grabs a pass during the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-27shrine
The East's Max Forst of Fenwick celebrates a defensive stop late in the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-18shrine
The East's Will Kent of Warrensburg-Latham celebrates with a teammate in a 36-26 victory over the West in the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-19shrine
The East's Tryvis Ousley of Chicago Westinghouse eyes a loose ball on the field that he took to the end zone for the final score of the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium. The East beat the West, 36-26.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-20shrine
The East's Lane Ohlemeyer of Maroa-Forsyth celebrates a 36-26 victory over the West in the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
061619-blm-spt-26shrine
The helmet of Normal Community's Daylen Boddie rests on the football field after the Illinois High School Shrine Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tucci Stadium.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!