Kindred: Central Catholic goes ‘big’ on special teams with David Broadbear

Broadbear toyed with kicking on the football team last year. However, soccer teammate Kyle Vroman, who was a senior, already was in line to kick in football and Broadbear was taking a heavy load of advanced classes.

“It wasn’t really the best option for me to try and take on two sports at the same time,” he said. “But I’ve been in communication with the coaches and decided this was the year to try it out. I’m excited.”

So is Braucht. The Saints’ second-year coach called Broadbear “fantastic” and said, “We’re lucky to have him.”

Braucht was encouraged in a recent practice when Broadbear booted a 48-yard field goal in “some sloppy weather.” He’s also seen enough of Broadbear on the scout team to know he could be more than a kicker and punter.

“He can throw the ball, he can catch the ball, he moves pretty well, I think he can dunk a basketball,” Braucht said. “He’s just a really good athlete.”

Assistant coaches have urged Braucht to put Broadbear at defensive end or linebacker or tight end.

The head coach agrees Broadbear could be a force at any of those positions. But he knows his aspiring pilot is a soccer player first.