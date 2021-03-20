Kindred: Central Catholic goes ‘big’ on special teams with David Broadbear

When Lou Tepper was head football coach at Illinois, he claimed to have “the largest kicker in captivity” with Chris Richardson, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder who was as productive as he was unique. Richardson’s 259 points from 1991-94 rank third all-time at Illinois.
Richardson notwithstanding, bigger is not always better for kicking a football. Yet, there are advantages, says a guy who has coached kickers so long at Central Catholic High School, Bud Concklin is affectionately known as “The Toe” in the Pantagraph sports department.
“It gives you a lot of leg snap,” Concklin said of taller, bigger kickers. “It’s like hitting a golf ball … these big guys can hit it a mile.”
This is all relevant because of Concklin’s current pupil, Saints’ senior David Broadbear. On loan from the soccer program, where he is a standout goalie, Broadbear is 6-6, 220 pounds and in his first year of kicking a football.
He is a unique presence in a unique, COVID-19 delayed season.
Asked to rate Broadbear’s potential, Concklin said, “I think it’s unlimited.”
“He’s got a cannon for a leg,” he added. “So far, from 45 (yards) in, he’s just deadly. And I think he could go a lot farther than that.
“He has the potential to be one of the best (to kick at Central). He has the leg to do it.”
High praise from a coach who mentored the likes of Todd Kurz, who became an All-American kicker at Illinois State, and Jason Sproull, who moved on to kick at Missouri.
Both were in the 6-3, 6-4 range, but not 6-6 and 220 like Broadbear.
“David has filled out,” Concklin said. “He’s a man.”
He’s also athletic. In addition to soccer, he is a catcher/third baseman on the baseball team.
“I’m taller than most catchers,” Broadbear admits.
Probably most third basemen, too, but it’s OK. Broadbear considers height an asset and why not? His goal is to study aviation and become a commercial pilot.
Up, up and away.
That’s also the goal in his role on Kevin Braucht’s football team, which opened its six-game season Friday with a 20-7 loss at Monticello. Broadbear kicked an extra point and did well on punts and kickoffs, Braucht said. He did not have a field goal attempt.
“I’m having a lot of fun, which is awesome I think,” Broadbear said. “Just being able to see my improvement from the first time I kicked a football until now, it’s been a lot of fun to see my growth.
“I haven’t picked up on punting as quickly as I have on kicking field goals and kickoffs. I think part of the reason is the mechanics of kicking a soccer ball off the ground are a lot more similar to kicking a football compared to punting a soccer ball and punting a football.”
Broadbear toyed with kicking on the football team last year. However, soccer teammate Kyle Vroman, who was a senior, already was in line to kick in football and Broadbear was taking a heavy load of advanced classes.
“It wasn’t really the best option for me to try and take on two sports at the same time,” he said. “But I’ve been in communication with the coaches and decided this was the year to try it out. I’m excited.”
So is Braucht. The Saints’ second-year coach called Broadbear “fantastic” and said, “We’re lucky to have him.”
Braucht was encouraged in a recent practice when Broadbear booted a 48-yard field goal in “some sloppy weather.” He’s also seen enough of Broadbear on the scout team to know he could be more than a kicker and punter.
“He can throw the ball, he can catch the ball, he moves pretty well, I think he can dunk a basketball,” Braucht said. “He’s just a really good athlete.”
Assistant coaches have urged Braucht to put Broadbear at defensive end or linebacker or tight end.
The head coach agrees Broadbear could be a force at any of those positions. But he knows his aspiring pilot is a soccer player first.
“I’m like, ‘I don’t know if the soccer coach (Reza Ghasemi) would appreciate that,” Braucht said of playing Broadbear elsewhere. “Right now we’re just keeping him as a kicker and a punter. But in this strange year, I guess I’m kind of leaving everything on the table.”
The Broadbear name is familiar at Central. Brothers Nick, Jonathan and Daniel all played baseball and other sports for the Saints.
David believes he has benefitted from being the youngest of Barb and Jim Broadbear’s boys, saying, “Getting pushed around in the backyard or in the park definitely teaches you something.”
The current learning curve is on the football field for a guy who says playing a sport in college is unlikely because of his career path. Broadbear plans to attend either Southern Illinois in Carbondale or Saint Louis University, both Division I schools.
For now, he is thankful to have a coach as experienced and knowledgeable as Concklin in his quest to launch a football. Concklin has embraced the relationship as well.
“He is as good a kid as I’ve ever been around, and I’ve been around a lot of good kids,” Concklin said. “He’s a very, very nice kid and he listens. He’s been fun to work with, and I don’t think that will change. Everybody I talk to at school speaks very highly of him.”
High praise again, and with that comes a high standard. At 6-6 and 220, Broadbear could be up to it.
