Kindred: Eureka's Hornet Passing League a hit for all involved

“We followed the mask guidelines for our coaching staff. We gave the teams a practice plan following the same kind of things we do with our coaching staff,” Bachman said.

“They were maintaining social distancing and we had the coaches with masks whenever they couldn’t maintain social distancing. That was kind of the key to the success of what we were trying to do.”

First through fourth graders reported at 7:45 a.m. and teams were placed in separate quadrants on Eureka’s large practice field. They began drills/practice at 8 and later transitioned to the game field for two to three flag football games.

When the younger group moved, fifth through eighth graders were placed in quadrants on the practice field and began practice/drills. They then moved to quadrants on the game field for 7 on 7 contests.

Parents who stayed to watch were socially distanced on the home bleachers, visitors bleachers and the track surrounding the game field.

“In an ideal world, people could interact a little bit more,” Bachman said. “But it worked out pretty well. The feedback we got was just phenomenal.”