Kindred: Eureka's Hornet Passing League a hit for all involved

There were no football Friday nights this fall at Eureka High School, a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Saturday mornings?
There was football on six straight Saturday mornings and yes, Eureka’s high school players were involved … not as quarterbacks, linemen or linebackers, but as coaches.
The Hornet Passing League, the brainchild of Eureka varsity offensive coordinator Kyle Johnson, included practices and 7 on 7 games for fifth through eighth graders. They were held in conjunction with practice sessions and flag football games for first through fourth graders.
All were guided through drills and games by Eureka high school players, who learned what it’s like to make a coaching point. Then make it again and again as needed.
The whole thing was a hit … not in a teeth-rattling tackle sense, but in a “good for everybody involved” sort of way, said Eureka head coach Jason Bachman.
Before you ask, social distancing and masks were part of this COVID-driven departure from the grade school camp Eureka typically runs in late July.
“We followed the mask guidelines for our coaching staff. We gave the teams a practice plan following the same kind of things we do with our coaching staff,” Bachman said.
“They were maintaining social distancing and we had the coaches with masks whenever they couldn’t maintain social distancing. That was kind of the key to the success of what we were trying to do.”
First through fourth graders reported at 7:45 a.m. and teams were placed in separate quadrants on Eureka’s large practice field. They began drills/practice at 8 and later transitioned to the game field for two to three flag football games.
When the younger group moved, fifth through eighth graders were placed in quadrants on the practice field and began practice/drills. They then moved to quadrants on the game field for 7 on 7 contests.
Parents who stayed to watch were socially distanced on the home bleachers, visitors bleachers and the track surrounding the game field.
“In an ideal world, people could interact a little bit more,” Bachman said. “But it worked out pretty well. The feedback we got was just phenomenal.”
It seemed wherever Bachman or Johnson went -- to the gas station or the grocery store for a gallon of milk -- they were engaged by parents who were “very thankful for them (their children) to be able to do something.”
Bachman was able to incorporate many of the high school program’s offensive and defensive concepts into the six sessions, which ended this past Saturday.
The hope is that by becoming part of the JFL program, they will be familiar to players when they get to Bachman and Johnson in high school. Beyond that, the bond formed between current Hornets and future ones could be significant.
In Bachman’s eight seasons as head coach, high school players frequently have finished practice and gone over to assist with JFL workouts. It led JFL players to start attending high school games on Fridays, posing for photos afterward with their favorite varsity players.
“It’s been really good, and this (the passing league) is just another opportunity in our minds to build the program in a very non-traditional year,” Bachman said.
Bachman estimated 30 to 35 of the 125-plus grade school participants had never played football. They got a taste of it and, the hope is, fell in love with it.
That was the objective of Bachman and Johnson, who sit on Eureka’s JFL board of directors. Bachman said board members believe “that at the JFL level, we want to develop the love of the game.”
“If they love the game, they’re going to play in high school,” he said. “That’s what it’s about for these groups.”
Among the current Hornets are Bachman’s sons Jett, a senior, and Justis, a sophomore. Dad has seen them get together with friends/teammates to plot strategy, etc.
Eureka has been getting in its IHSA-allowed offseason “contact days” by practicing three days a week in September and twice weekly in October, with an eye toward a spring season. On non-practice days, players lift weights. And when they’re done?
“There are kids drawing up plays on the board and talking about who they’re going to put where,” Bachman said. “That part of it was just super neat to see. The collaboration between the two groups (high school, grade school) was really good.
“Everybody is trying to be creative at this point (because of the pandemic). You’re trying to do something to keep your younger kids and older kids involved.”
The Hornet Passing League accomplished that, so effectively it likely will return in non-COVID years, Bachman said. Adjustments have come almost daily in 2020, some working better than others.
Few have gone better than this.
