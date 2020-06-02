Kindred: Normal's Jackson Leffler was a force of nature on the field, 'big-hearted kid' off it

By then, Leffler had been through so much. His 21-year-old sister, Lauren, had been killed by a drunk driver in 2012. He was strong for sisters Ashley and Taylor and for his parents, Mary Lou and Robert.

It was a lot for a high schooler. Snodgrass marveled at how Leffler responded.

“The way Jackson handled it at a time before we were really mature, I think it almost drove him to do something good in honor of his sister,” Snodgrass said, “I think he channeled that energy into everything really well.”

He also grew closer to Murrin, who made a point to reach out and be there for Leffler.

The result?

“I think he started to see me in a different light as someone who really, truly cared,” Murrin said. “He started to do everything I said to a T and he never wanted to let me down. Once you have that kind of relationship with a player, the sky’s the limit.”

Leffler valued caring. He showed it frequently during his time at NCHS, displaying what then-head coach Wes Temples called “a huge heart.”

You had to work a bit to experience it, but always, it was worth it.