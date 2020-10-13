Kindred: 'Where is everyone?' A lonely lament at Bill Hundman Memorial Field

There was a hint of cool in the breeze, just enough to affirm the calendar has moved to October. The late-afternoon sun sent blasts of light between houses and around a press box Monday onto Bill Hundman Memorial Field.
And, as it turned out, onto Bill Hundman.
The statue honoring him at the south end of the field was a mix of shade and sun. His face looked into the light with a youthful resolve. A few feet away, from behind a chain link fence, you could hear what he was thinking.
It was a marvelous mid-October afternoon. A midday rain had given way to clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It was perfect for a peaceful walk around McGraw Park and Central Catholic High School.
That was the problem. It was too peaceful. The silence grabbed you by the collar. It had Bill Hundman by the statue’s No. 36 jersey. He knows better than anyone what this place is typically like on a picturesque afternoon during football season.
Coaches shout instructions, whistles blow, pads smack, players exchange high fives. Practice happens, and for a couple of glorious hours, it is like Bill Hundman is still on the team.
A former Saints player and Bloomington attorney, Hundman died in an automobile accident at age 54. His spirit lives on in and around the Saints. Yet, in this year of COVID-19, he was all alone as the sun slowly made its daily surrender to darkness.
Some of you may have missed high school football in the preseason or on what would have been the first Friday night of games. Certainly if you play, have sons who play or you coach the game, you missed it before anyone else.
Support Local Journalism
For me, there was a twinge in August … the official opening day of practice when every team at every school is unbeaten and unbeatable. There was a strange feeling when the season-opening Friday night was just Friday night. That one had to be hard for Bill Hundman.
Monday was not easy either, for Hundman or a recently retired sports editor. It was around 5:30 p.m. and in a perfect world, Central head coach Kevin Braucht and his team would have been in a full-go practice for a week 8 game against Chillicothe IVC.
The scout team would have been running what IVC likes to run. The starters would have been learning alignments, assignments and keys. A game plan would be in the formative stage, set in motion toward the Saints’ regular-season home finale in the midst of a “playoff push.”
Instead, the sun shined into a statue’s lonely eyes. Traffic rolled past along Airport Road, but behind Hundman, it was eerily still.
Many curse the governor for that. Others curse the IHSA. Truth is, the common enemy here, the one that matters most, is the coronavirus or COVID-19 or whatever words you choose to attach to it.
It is not going away quickly or easily, and will continue to impact life inside and outside of sports. There is hope of a condensed Illinois high school football season in late winter/early spring, but a pandemic offers no guarantees.
It could be that come March, with a chill still in the air and the grass not so green, the No. 36 statue remains alone on game nights and non-game afternoons. That would be a shame at fields starved for activity here and statewide.
Here’s hoping that by spring, Bill Hundman is smiling from the heavens as his statue pays homage to the past and the current Saints practice, play.
Here’s hoping he feels part of it again, and no longer has to ask.
“Where is everyone?”
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!