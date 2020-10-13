Kindred: 'Where is everyone?' A lonely lament at Bill Hundman Memorial Field

The scout team would have been running what IVC likes to run. The starters would have been learning alignments, assignments and keys. A game plan would be in the formative stage, set in motion toward the Saints’ regular-season home finale in the midst of a “playoff push.”

Instead, the sun shined into a statue’s lonely eyes. Traffic rolled past along Airport Road, but behind Hundman, it was eerily still.

Many curse the governor for that. Others curse the IHSA. Truth is, the common enemy here, the one that matters most, is the coronavirus or COVID-19 or whatever words you choose to attach to it.

It is not going away quickly or easily, and will continue to impact life inside and outside of sports. There is hope of a condensed Illinois high school football season in late winter/early spring, but a pandemic offers no guarantees.

It could be that come March, with a chill still in the air and the grass not so green, the No. 36 statue remains alone on game nights and non-game afternoons. That would be a shame at fields starved for activity here and statewide.

Here’s hoping that by spring, Bill Hundman is smiling from the heavens as his statue pays homage to the past and the current Saints practice, play.