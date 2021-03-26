Landon Alcorn helps Olympia turn back Central Catholic

STANFORD — Landen Alcorn rushed for 161 yards on 26 carries as Olympia High School slipped past Central Catholic, 19-17, in an Illini Prairie Conference football game Friday night.

Alcorn's 4-yard touchdown run put the Spartans ahead 19-10 with 17 seconds left. Central Catholic's Jake Slaughter ran the kickoff back 75 yards for a score with five seconds left to complete the scoring.

Olympia, which improved to 2-0 overall and in the league, got a pair of 1-yard TD runs from quarterback Ethan Davis. The Spartans outgained the Saints (0-2) in total yardage, 245-138.

Slaughter had 19 carries for 93 yards. His 6-yard TD run in the second quarter tied the game at 7-all at halftime.

David Broadbear converted a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that helped Central cut Olympia's lead to 13-10.

Jadyn Ellison completed 4 of 12 passes for 58 yards for Central. Davis was 3 of 5 for 24 yards.

