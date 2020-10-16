Miss high school football? Check out all the football fields in The Pantagraph area

The scene is repeated on Friday nights in the fall throughout the area. Friends, family and fans stream from the parking lot to watch their local football teams compete.

The smell of pork chop sandwiches, bratwursts, hot dogs and popcorn are in the air while walking to the stadiums and fields. Marching bands get everyone revved up. Cheerleaders and sometimes members of the student body hold up a banner that the team charges through before the opening kickoff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those sights and sounds aren't there this year. With high school football being pushed to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions, followers of their favorite teams are left to think about past games and hope everything will return to normal a year from now.

To keep everyone in the football mood, we've compiled a list of stadiums and fields in The Pantagraph area. Hopefully it will conjure up many great memories and keep you longing for a return to Friday night lights. Thanks to athletic directors and coaches for providing information and photos.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.