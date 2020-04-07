New Fieldcrest football coach Mike Freeman went all in on changing careers 11 years ago

"I try to post something daily, something motivational with a workout or a scripture," he said. "As a coaching staff, we want to come into this with a 3D mindset. We want to coach the mind, the body and the spirit ... just create great kids from the inside out.

"This away time has allowed me to do some more things in depth from a personal standpoint for (players) to get to know themselves and get to know each other a little more."

Freeman says it helps that he knows the players and vice versa.

"I've been the JV head coach all six years that I've been here," he said. "I love this senior group (in the class of 2021). There are many personalities and just a great group of kids all together. I've dreamed of having them for my own team because two years ago the JV team that I coached, we went undefeated. It was one of the best seasons, best times I've ever had as a coach. I built such a strong bond with those kids."

Five two-way starters will return next season in Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Jordan Hochecker, Travis Sunken, Henry Lorton and Cory Land along with defensive returnee Ethan Stoeger.