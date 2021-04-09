Normal Community defeats Danville in Big 12 Conference Tournament

DANVILLE — The Normal Community High School football team rushed out to a 24-0 halftime time and turned away Danville, 31-14, Friday in a quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Benjamin Larson rushed for two touchdowns and Chase Wiese passed for two more as the Ironmen improved to 2-1 and advanced to a semifinal game next week against Quincy Notre Dame.

Ryan Millmore opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal before Larson ran 4 yards into the end zone.

Wiese tossed second-quarter touchdown passes of 40 yards to Hunter Jones and 19 yards to Kyle Thierry.

Larson's 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter handed NCHS a 31-0 cushion.

Danville's touchdowns came on a 70-yard Devin Miles run and a 12-yard pass from Eric Turner Jr. to Larvell Watkins.

Larson led the Ironmen with 43 yards rushing, while Wiese completed 13 of 18 for 190 yards.

Tyler Dwinal was the top NCHS receiver with 69 yards on four catches.

Miles led all rushers with 175 yards on 20 attempts.

The Vikings committed four turnovers, three more than the Ironmen.

