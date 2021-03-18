 Skip to main content
Normal West-Normal Community football game Friday moved to Hancock Stadium
NCHS-WEST

Normal Community and Normal West high schools will play Friday night at 7:30 at Illinois State's Hancock Stadium.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Friday's season-opening football game between Unit 5 rivals Normal West and Normal Community has been moved from NCHS to Illinois State's Hancock Stadium.

Game time also has been pushed back a half-hour to 7:30 p.m.

