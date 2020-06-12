Normal West's Corey Walker commits to Illinois State for football

West coach Nathan Fincham has a similar opinion. He had planned to play Walker on both sides of the ball in 2019 until an early season injury. When Walker returned, Fincham thought it best to limit Walker to offense.

Fincham plans to restore Walker to two-way status for the coming season.

“You try not to do that. But Corey is a guy who can be impactful on both sides of the ball,” Fincham said. “Size-wise he hasn’t maxed out at all. He just turned 17. He’s just now filling out. I think his ceiling is really high.”

Walker’s ceiling wasn’t always particularly high, at least in his mind.

“Going into my freshman year at West, I was not very confident. I was down on myself,” he said. “West has developed me and gave me that passion to fulfill my dreams.”

Fincham believes Walker has shown that passion during the last few months.

"I’m very proud of him for all the effort he’s put in getting himself ready with this unique offseason we’ve been dealing with,” said the West coach. “What sets him apart is his work ethic and the things he does on and off the field. He’s earned this opportunity, without a doubt.”