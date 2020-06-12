Normal West's Corey Walker commits to Illinois State for football

NORMAL — Normal West High School’s Corey Walker and his grandmother, Nancy Tiollion, attended Illinois State basketball and football games together when Walker was younger.
“It was always a joke when the Redbirds wouldn’t do well,” Walker recalled. “She would say things like ‘maybe they need you one day.’ ”
That day is indeed coming. Walker announced Friday he has committed to sign a national letter of intent to play football at ISU.
“It’s great. They showed great interest,” said Walker. “I will love to play in front of all my friends and family. They have a great business program, and I want to have a job in business after I get out of college.”
At 6-foot-5½, 240 pounds, Walker was an all-Pantagraph area and all-Big 12 Conference tight end as a junior. The Redbirds envision him as a defensive end.
“They said there is a chance I could play either one,” he said, “but it seems like they feel I could be a great defensive end.”
West coach Nathan Fincham has a similar opinion. He had planned to play Walker on both sides of the ball in 2019 until an early season injury. When Walker returned, Fincham thought it best to limit Walker to offense.
Fincham plans to restore Walker to two-way status for the coming season.
“You try not to do that. But Corey is a guy who can be impactful on both sides of the ball,” Fincham said. “Size-wise he hasn’t maxed out at all. He just turned 17. He’s just now filling out. I think his ceiling is really high.”
Walker’s ceiling wasn’t always particularly high, at least in his mind.
“Going into my freshman year at West, I was not very confident. I was down on myself,” he said. “West has developed me and gave me that passion to fulfill my dreams.”
Fincham believes Walker has shown that passion during the last few months.
"I’m very proud of him for all the effort he’s put in getting himself ready with this unique offseason we’ve been dealing with,” said the West coach. “What sets him apart is his work ethic and the things he does on and off the field. He’s earned this opportunity, without a doubt.”
Walker averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds for the West basketball team that had advanced to the Pekin Class 4A sectional championship game when the season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker earned second-team honors on the Pantagraph and Big 12 basketball squads.
Walker’s father, Val, is the West boys and girls soccer coach.
“When I was playing soccer, I was playing baseball, too, so I was playing four sports when I was younger,” Corey said. “I was a chubby kid so soccer wasn’t a fit. But it definitely helped me become a better athlete growing up.”
At ISU, Walker wants to “mentally get better. I want to be known as a hard worker who loves the game. Second, I want to become more of an athlete, get stronger and faster.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
