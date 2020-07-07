You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Now that the high school football schedules are out, here's a look at the top games
0 comments
alert

Now that the high school football schedules are out, here's a look at the top games

{{featured_button_text}}
NCHS cruises past Bloomington in the schools' 105th football meeting

Normal Community High School's Benjamin Larson returns for his senior season with the Ironmen football team in the fall.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

The IHSA released its high school football schedules for 2020 this week as football teams begin to take the field for the first time for summer work. Here are some games to look forward to as we await the season:

AUG. 28: BLOOMINGTON AT NORMAL COMMUNITY

The Intercity rivals square off in the season opener. NCHS has won eight straight against the Purple Raiders, including a 43-26 win last year at BHS. The Ironmen's secondary should be tested against BHS senior Ben Wellman, who threw for 259 yards and three TDs in last year's game.

090719-blm-spt-1cchs

Prairie Central High School's Dailen Loveless finds room to run behind blocker Logan Steidinger en route to a third-quarter touchdown against Central Catholic at Bill Hundman Memorial Field in Bloomington. The Hawks look to build off last season's quarterfinal appearance.

AUG. 28: CENTRAL CATHOLIC AT PRAIRIE CENTRAL

Quarterback Kaden King led junior-dominated Prairie Central to a Class 4A quarterfinal appearance last season and now the Hawks would like to win the Illini Prairie Conference title. Central Catholic (3-6) was in every game last season after going 0-9 in 2018 and figure to be a playoff contender. 

Sports billboard photo

Fieldcrest High School's football team has plenty of support in Minonk.

SEPT. 18: FIELDCREST AT GCMS

Fieldcrest returned to the top of the Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division last year. A 14-6 victory over Class 2A two-time defending state champion GCMS in Week 4 propelled the Knights to a 13-1 record and Class 2A semifinal appearance. 

102619-dec-spt-4eisenhower

Eisenhower linebacker Caleb Patton hauls down University High School wide receiver Spencer Parker during the first quarter of their Central State Eight Conference game last October at Hancock Stadium.

OCT. 2: SPRINGFIELD AT U HIGH

The Central State Eight schedule makers did the Pioneers a favor. U High had league powers Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester at the top of the schedule its first two years in the league. That has flipped. This Week 6 affair will be the Pioneers' fourth game at Hancock Stadium.

110719-wcj-spt-eurekafootball

Eureka High School's Matt Martin looks for more yards during a playoff game last season.

OCT. 16: FIELDCREST AT EUREKA

Stopping Eureka quarterback Matt Martin could be the key to Fieldcrest pulling off a road victory under first-year head coach Mike Freeman. The Knights slipped past the Hornets, 21-17, last year. Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay is dangerous whether lined up in the backfield or split wide.

090719-blm-spt-2nchs

Normal Community and Normal West high schools renew their crosstown rivalry on the football field Oct. 23.

OCT. 23: NORMAL WEST AT NORMAL COMMUNITY

The regular-season finale could be for the Big 12 Conference title. The Unit 5 rivals shared last year's crown with Peoria High. NCHS slipped past West, 19-14, last season for its seventh straight win in the series. The Wildcats will try to get the ball in the hands of tight end Corey Walker, an Illinois State recruit.

PHOTOS: Fieldcrest advances to title game

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pantagraph Prep Preview - GCMS vs. Newman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News