Now that the high school football schedules are out, here's a look at the top games

The IHSA released its high school football schedules for 2020 this week as football teams begin to take the field for the first time for summer work. Here are some games to look forward to as we await the season:
AUG. 28: BLOOMINGTON AT NORMAL COMMUNITY
The Intercity rivals square off in the season opener. NCHS has won eight straight against the Purple Raiders, including a 43-26 win last year at BHS. The Ironmen's secondary should be tested against BHS senior Ben Wellman, who threw for 259 yards and three TDs in last year's game.
AUG. 28: CENTRAL CATHOLIC AT PRAIRIE CENTRAL
Quarterback Kaden King led junior-dominated Prairie Central to a Class 4A quarterfinal appearance last season and now the Hawks would like to win the Illini Prairie Conference title. Central Catholic (3-6) was in every game last season after going 0-9 in 2018 and figure to be a playoff contender.
SEPT. 18: FIELDCREST AT GCMS
Fieldcrest returned to the top of the Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division last year. A 14-6 victory over Class 2A two-time defending state champion GCMS in Week 4 propelled the Knights to a 13-1 record and Class 2A semifinal appearance.
OCT. 2: SPRINGFIELD AT U HIGH
The Central State Eight schedule makers did the Pioneers a favor. U High had league powers Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester at the top of the schedule its first two years in the league. That has flipped. This Week 6 affair will be the Pioneers' fourth game at Hancock Stadium.
OCT. 16: FIELDCREST AT EUREKA
Stopping Eureka quarterback Matt Martin could be the key to Fieldcrest pulling off a road victory under first-year head coach Mike Freeman. The Knights slipped past the Hornets, 21-17, last year. Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay is dangerous whether lined up in the backfield or split wide.
OCT. 23: NORMAL WEST AT NORMAL COMMUNITY
The regular-season finale could be for the Big 12 Conference title. The Unit 5 rivals shared last year's crown with Peoria High. NCHS slipped past West, 19-14, last season for its seventh straight win in the series. The Wildcats will try to get the ball in the hands of tight end Corey Walker, an Illinois State recruit.
