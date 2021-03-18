Prairie Central, Olympia bring back strong groups of returners; Pontiac fights numbers game

Pontiac is facing the adversity of lower numbers as well as COVID-19 contact tracing keeping several of their players out of recent practices. Indians coach Alan Kuchefski got almost all of his team back at practice for the first time Wednesday.

“I have yet to have my entire offensive line together for one reason or another,” Kuchefski said. “We’re still finding our way and finding out what we’re good at. They are willing to do whatever I ask of them. It’s an all hands on deck situation, and they have to step up wherever we need them.”

Junior Wyatt Griffith is back at quarterback and junior Kodi Davis is opening eyes after moving from receiver to tailback.

“Wyatt has a better grasp of the offense. We’re looking for him to make a pretty good step forward,” said Kuchefski. “Kodi is making me look like an idiot for not moving him last year. He has a good burst and tremendous patience. He really has that natural feel for the position.”

Tight end Aaron Adcock and wide receivers Jace Bauknecht and Alex Trevino will be part of the passing game. The offensive front features sophomores who started as freshmen in Tyson Cramer and Dalton Tovrea as well as senior Sam Grieff and junior Jacob Orndorff.