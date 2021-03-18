Prairie Central, Olympia bring back strong groups of returners; Pontiac fights numbers game

A senior-dominated defense and returning skill position players on offense have the Prairie Central High School football team aching to get back to action.
The Hawks, who were 9-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs in 2019, have lofty goals even though a return trip to the playoffs will not happen because the IHSA has canceled the postseason in this delayed prep football campaign.
“We had aspirations of a state final appearance. That was a difficult conversation to have,” Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain said. “We’re making the most of what we have and refocusing our goals. We’ll do the best we can to compete and win. The (Illini Prairie) conference championship is what we’re aiming for.”
The Hawks’ Friday opener against Rantoul was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns for Rantoul. Prairie Central is hoping to schedule a last-minute replacement.
The Hawks’ punishing rushing attack returns quarterback Kaden King, who rushed for 1,204 yards and passed for 450 more in 2019. Fullback Connor Casner added 929 yards on the ground.
When Prairie Central did throw, Cooper Palmore, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end, averaged 29 yards on his nine receptions.
“Kaden’s done a really good job of running our offense. When you need yards, call his number and he’s going to come through,” said Quain. “Cooper Palmore has really filled out well. Every time I look at him I think he’s grown a little bigger.”
The Hawks also have experienced blockers in 6-4, 265-pound guard Josh Woodrey and state champion wrestler Brandon Hoselton, a 6-1, 230-pounder.
Woodrey was an all-state and Pantagraph all-area defensive lineman in 2019 and is joined by Tyler Ifft up front. Quain calls middle linebacker Palmore “the leader of that group.”
Elsewhere in the Illini Prairie, Olympia also boasts an encouraging number of returners.
“When I started with them three years ago the school hadn’t won a game in three years,” said Spartans coach Eric Lyons, who lists nine returning starters on both offense and defense from a 3-6 team in 2019.
“We had 27 kids. Now we’ve got 56. It’s amazing to see how our seniors have helped this program grow. They’re sponges. They wanted to win so bad they were willing to take everything in.”
And that optimism comes despite the departure of 1,188-yard rusher in 2019 Grant Kessinger, who graduated early.
Ethan Davis does return at quarterback after setting the single-game school scoring record during basketball season. Davis rushed for 429 yards and passed for 413 in 2019.
“Running the triple option is not an easy thing,” Lyons said. “He’s thinking the same as I am and gets us out of bad plays when we’re in them.”
Fullback Landon Alcorn added 515 yards on the ground last season. He and Davis will share carries with Ethan Keedy and Ryan Cleinmark.
Other returning offensive starters are center Drew Bedwell, guard Nate Marshall, tackle Austin Swan, tight ends Hayden Stork and Cade Morlock and wide receiver Nate Olsen.
Stork and Alcorn spearhead the defense entering their third season as inside linebacker starters. “They’re just rocks in the middle for us,” Lyons said.
The line features third-year starters in Bedwell at tackle and Ashton Campbell at end. Also well seasoned are Marshall at tackle, Morlock at end, Nate Olsen at cornerback and Landon Horning and Evan Rademaker at safety.
“We talk about tipping the scales. We haven’t had a season over .500 yet,” said Lyons. “The guys are super excited to play. They think it’s the best team Olympia has had in a long time.”
Pontiac is facing the adversity of lower numbers as well as COVID-19 contact tracing keeping several of their players out of recent practices. Indians coach Alan Kuchefski got almost all of his team back at practice for the first time Wednesday.
“I have yet to have my entire offensive line together for one reason or another,” Kuchefski said. “We’re still finding our way and finding out what we’re good at. They are willing to do whatever I ask of them. It’s an all hands on deck situation, and they have to step up wherever we need them.”
Junior Wyatt Griffith is back at quarterback and junior Kodi Davis is opening eyes after moving from receiver to tailback.
“Wyatt has a better grasp of the offense. We’re looking for him to make a pretty good step forward,” said Kuchefski. “Kodi is making me look like an idiot for not moving him last year. He has a good burst and tremendous patience. He really has that natural feel for the position.”
Tight end Aaron Adcock and wide receivers Jace Bauknecht and Alex Trevino will be part of the passing game. The offensive front features sophomores who started as freshmen in Tyson Cramer and Dalton Tovrea as well as senior Sam Grieff and junior Jacob Orndorff.
Pontiac will have several two-way starters. Cramer and Tovrea also will be on the defensive line with Preston Jama. Grieff and Adcock are at linebacker with Davis at safety and Bauknecht manning a cornerback spot.