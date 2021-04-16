Quincy Notre Dame defeats Normal Community

QUINCY – The Normal Community High School football team’s defense forced four turnovers, but the Ironmen offense was kept in check as Quincy Notre Dame secured a 23-5 victory in a semifinal game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday.

QND (5-1) received 142 yards passing and 128 yards rushing from Ike Wiley.

The Raiders led 16-0 at halftime after Wiley tossed touchdown passes of 45 yards to Jake Gilliland and 52 yards to Grant Hyer.

NCHS (2-2) had fallen behind 2-0 when the Ironmen were tackled in the end zone one play after Camden Maas intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line.

An Isaac Reyna punt return to the QND 4 put NCHS in prime position for its first touchdown. But penalties pushed the Ironmen back, and Ryan Millmore booted a 32-yard field goal.

NCHS also recorded a safety when the Raiders were called for holding in the end zone in the third quarter.

The final Raiders’ touchdown came on a 59-yard Wiley run in the fourth quarter.

Ironmen quarterback Chase Wiese completed 10 of 24 passes for 66 yards.

Maas intercepted two passes and Reyna one, while Tye Niekamp was the leading NCHS tackler with 10.

