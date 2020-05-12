Shrine all-star football game canceled

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School All-Star Shrine Football Game scheduled for June 20 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten Pantagraph area players had been selected to play in the contest by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.
The Red roster featured Normal Community's Brock Griffin, Skyler Hufeld of Normal West, Eureka's Jared Farney and Joel Baer and Fieldcrest's Mason Faulk.
Picked for the Blue roster were Levi Smaling of NCHS, Prairie Central's Corbin Moser, Streator's Carter Spears, Payton Kean of GCMS and Fisher's Tyler Wilson.
