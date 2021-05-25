 Skip to main content
Six area players named to All-State football teams

Normal West High School's Corey Walker and Normal Community's Mayes Doggan were joined by four other players from the Pantagraph area in being named Tuesday to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State teams.

The 6-7, 240-pound Walker, a senior defensive lineman/tight end and Western Michigan recruit, was named to the Class 6A squad.

Mayes, a senior defensive back/wide receiver, made the Class 7A team.

Prairie Central senior lineman Josh Woodrey was a Class 4A All-Stater. Three area players were on the Class 2A team — senior running back/wide receiver Jaxon Cusac-McKay of Fieldcrest, senior lineman Jake Barnewolt of Tremont and junior running back/defensive back Aidan Laughery of GCMS.

Four area players were named honorable mention — senior linebacker/quarterback Levi Hess of Normal West (6A); senior lineman Nate Marshall of Olympia and senior linebacker Cooper Palmore of Prairie Central (4A); and senior running back/linebacker Drew Purvis of Fisher (1A).

