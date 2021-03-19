Things we learned from the first night of high school football

Bloomington suffered a 20-13 overtime loss to Quincy Notre Dame, but the Purple Raiders enjoyed early fireworks.

Walker Burns sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage. That broke a school record that was previously set by Larry Jeyer in 1947 with a 95-yard touchdown jaunt.

Olympia may be headed for its first winning season since 2014.

The Spartans opened their season with a 19-0 Illini Prairie Conference victory over Argenta-Oreana at Argenta.

Ethan Davis rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and passed for 75 yards. Landon Alcorn and Landon Horning also ran for touchdowns.

COVID-19 contact tracing certainly didn't help Pontiac get ready for the season.

The Indians opened with a 40-0 loss to Taylorville. Pontiac coach Alan Kuchefski was forced to prepare his team with key players forced to sit out well into this week.

