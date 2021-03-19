Things we learned from the first night of high school football

Bloomington suffered a 20-13 overtime loss to Quincy Notre Dame, but the Purple Raiders enjoyed early fireworks.
Walker Burns sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage. That broke a school record that was previously set by Larry Jeyer in 1947 with a 95-yard touchdown jaunt.
Olympia may be headed for its first winning season since 2014.
The Spartans opened their season with a 19-0 Illini Prairie Conference victory over Argenta-Oreana at Argenta.
Ethan Davis rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and passed for 75 yards. Landon Alcorn and Landon Horning also ran for touchdowns.
COVID-19 contact tracing certainly didn't help Pontiac get ready for the season.
The Indians opened with a 40-0 loss to Taylorville. Pontiac coach Alan Kuchefski was forced to prepare his team with key players forced to sit out well into this week.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
