Top-seed Peoria High turns back Bloomington in Big 12 Tournament

PEORIA — Top-seeded Peoria High School rolled up 512 yards of total offense in beating No. 8 Bloomington, 50-35, on Friday night in a Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal football game at Peoria Stadium.

BHS (1-3) gained a 14-all tie with 2:44 left in the first half on Ben Wellman's 14-yard touchdown pass to Tre Jenkins.

But Peoria (3-1) scored the next 36 points to open a 50-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Raiders scored three touchdowns.

Eddie Clark gained 191 yards rushing for Peoria. The Lions ran for 364 yards and passed for 148 more.

Wellman completed 11 of 24 attempts for 144 yards. He also ran for 89 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns. BHS had 293 yards of total offense.

The Raiders' other touchdowns came on a 3-yard run from Marcus Griffin and Jack Weltha's 55-yard interception return.

