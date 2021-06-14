U High names Brody Walworth as head football coach; Jenny Menendez to lead Saints' volleyball

NORMAL — Brody Walworth said he didn't lose the itch to be a head football coach after directing Pleasant Plains to second place in the 2017 Class 3A State Playoffs. Other career objectives just took priority as he left the sidelines.

That will change this fall as University High School named Walworth as its new head football coach Monday. Walworth succeeds John Johnson, who retired from coaching after leading the Pioneers the last four seasons.

Walworth also will be director of the learning center at U High. He left coaching and teaching after the 2017-18 school year to get a master's degree in educational policy at University of Washington in Seattle.

"What I love about U High is that it really fits my interests being innovated and on the cutting edge of teaching and learning and helping kids grow as students," he said. "The thing I love about U High from a football perspective is I love playing great competition. I think it's what makes you better and prepares you for the postseason. I'm excited to be part of CS8 (Central State Eight Conference)."

Walworth was Pleasant Plains' head coach from 2014-17, compiling a 24-19 record. His teams qualified for the playoffs three years.

He was an assistant coach for eight years prior to arriving in 2012 at Pleasant Plains as offensive coordinator, making earlier stops at Arcola, Mattoon and Seeger (Ind.).

"We believe his experience, proven leadership ability, organization and passion for bringing out the best in high school student-athletes through the game of football will be a perfect fit for our school and football program," said U High athletic director Steve Evans.

"His knowledge of football on both sides of the ball is outstanding. U High is extremely fortunate to hire a coach like Brody. His expectations and goals for our program are a perfect match for what U High was looking for."

Walworth, who grew up in Mattoon, said he is "a player-focused coach" who will fit his offensive and defensive schemes around what his players do best.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He knows one of his biggest challenges will be to get more U High student-athletes interested in football. Walworth said he faced a similar predicament when he took over as Pleasant Plains' head coach in 2014.

"I try to make sure football stays fun for everybody. It can be grinding, so as a coach you have to make sure players need to have fun out there. It's still a game," he said. "We will practice like that and make sure we build that into the culture of the program.

"Anytime there's a school where there are other successful programs, you need to be able to show basketball or baseball players or whoever that I don't need to be your favorite sport. But I want you to come and have fun because I know you're going to have a great experience and build a real bond with your teammates."

U High went 2-4 this spring and 11-22 during Johnson's tenure.

Central hires Menendez

Central Catholic announced Jenny Menendez has been hired as the Saints' head volleyball coach. Menendez is a Normal Community and Illinois State graduate who earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference honors for the Redbirds in 2012 when she was named MVC Libero of the Year.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to continue to further the Central Catholic volleyball program's rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence," said Menendez, who was NCHS' assistant varsity coach and fifth-sixth grade coach at Corpus Christi Catholic School. "I look forward to working with a talented group of athletes."

Menendez impressed Saints' athletic director Hud Venerable with her coaching style and ability to relate to her players.

"Coach Menendez has a passion for coaching. She is caring, positive, enthusiastic and motivational," said Venerable. "Our student-athletes will love playing under her guidance."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.