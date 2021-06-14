University High names Brody Walworth as head football coach

He was an assistant coach for eight years prior to arriving in 2012 at Pleasant Plains as offensive coordinator, making stops at Arcola, Mattoon and Seeger (Ind.).
"We believe his experience, proven leadership ability, organization and passion for bringing out the best in high school student-athletes through the game of football will be a perfect fit for our school and football program," said U High athletic director Steve Evans.
"His knowledge of football on both sides of the ball is outstanding. U High is extremely fortunate to hire a coach like Brody. His expectations and goals for our program are a perfect match for what U High was looking for."
U High went 2-4 this spring and 11-22 during Johnson's tenure.
Photos: U High demolishes Springfield Southeast at Hancock Stadium
University High wide receiver Matthew Davenport crosses the goal line after hauling down a Cam Barclay pass against Springfield Southeast at Hancock Stadium on Friday during the Pioneers' 49-6 victory.