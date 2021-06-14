 Skip to main content
University High names Brody Walworth as head football coach

032721-blm-spt-1uhighsoutheast

University High wide receiver Matthew Davenport crosses the goal line after hauling down a Cam Barclay pass against Springfield Southeast at Hancock Stadium on Friday during the Pioneers' 49-6 victory.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL — University High School named former Pleasant Plains head football coach Brody Walworth as its new head football coach Monday.

Walworth succeeds John Johnson, who retired from coaching after leading the Pioneers the last four seasons.

Walworth was Pleasant Plains' coach from 2014-17, compiling a 24-19 record. His teams qualified for the playoffs three years and finished second in the Class 3A State Playoffs.

He was an assistant coach for eight years prior to arriving in 2012 at Pleasant Plains as offensive coordinator, making stops at Arcola, Mattoon and Seeger (Ind.).

"We believe his experience, proven leadership ability, organization and passion for bringing out the best in high school student-athletes through the game of football will be a perfect fit for our school and football program," said U High athletic director Steve Evans.

"His knowledge of football on both sides of the ball is outstanding. U High is extremely fortunate to hire a coach like Brody. His expectations and goals for our program are a perfect match for what U High was looking for."

U High went 2-4 this spring and 11-22 during Johnson's tenure. 

+1 
BRODY WALWORTH 2021 HEDSHOT

Walworth

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

