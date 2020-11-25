Wagner: No IHSA state football games puts cap on weirdest fall season yet

That leaves us with a void around this Thanksgiving. In the sports world, football and Thanksgiving go hand-in-hand. The National Football League consumes Thanksgiving day and in Illinois, high school football is king on Friday and Saturday. The Big Ten wraps up the regular season on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and leads us into another NFL Sunday.

The NFL will still play on Thanksgiving and sports fans in Illinois will, at long last, get to see the No. 8 Illinois men's basketball team in a three-day multi-team event at the State Farm Center before the No. 3 Ohio State football team rolls into town on Saturday.

Champaign will still be busy, but not for the reasons we're used, leading to a pause on some of the traditions steeped into our holiday plans.

Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes and his family have built their schedule around the Trojans' appearances in the state championship game. Makes sense given Maroa-Forsyth has played in eight championship games since 2006. He's got two scenarios: One for if he's coaching on Friday and one for if he's hunkered in the basement watching games and stealing ideas off of the television.