Watch now: Area football roundup: Fieldcrest defeats GCMS in battle of HOIC titans

Eureka 30, Dee-Mack 14: Eureka led 30-0 after three quarters in its win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Mackinaw.

Eureka quarterback Matt Martin ran for touchdowns of 16, 1 and 43 yards and passed 35 yards to Elijah Skutt for another score.

Martin finished with 65 yards on the ground and 159 through the air. Hunter Gladson added 64 yards rushing and Jett Bachman 89 yards receiving for the Hornets.

The Chiefs received 82 yards rushing from Derek Denniston and 71 from Karson Eccles. Zach Smith returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown for Dee-Mack.

LeRoy 14, Ridgeview-Lexington 6: LeRoy rushed for 215 of its 236 total yards in a win over Ridgeview-Lexington.

Kam Givens rushed for 63 yards and an 8-yard touchdown for LeRoy. Max Buckles ran 10 yards for the first Panthers' score.

Ridgeview-Lexington's touchdown came on an 11-yard Reece Ramirez reception from Jordan Reimer.

Fisher 24, Westville 6: Drew Purvis ran for 149 yards and scored three touchdowns as Fisher downed visiting Westville.

Cale Horsch had two receptions for 39 yards and also intercepted a pass for the Bunnies. Tim Booth led the Fisher defense with nine tackles and Collin Kuhlmann added three sacks.

