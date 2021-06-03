Watch now: Area players selected for Shrine All-Star Game

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven football players from Pantagraph area high schools have been selected to play in the 47th Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.
The game, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will begin at 11 a.m. Admission is $10.
The Blue team will feature Normal West's Jonathan Thurman, Matt Wagner of Central Catholic and Eureka's Matt Martin.
The Red roster includes Normal West's Davonte Crawford, Eureka's Thomas Cahill, Isaiah Chatman of GCMS, Prairie Central's Kaden King and Josh Woodrey, Cordell Workman of Clinton, Dwight's Andrew Kapper and Drew Purvis of Fisher.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
