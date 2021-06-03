 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Area players selected for Shrine All-Star Game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven football players from Pantagraph area high schools have been selected to play in the 47th Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.

The game, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will begin at 11 a.m. Admission is $10.

The Blue team will feature Normal West's Jonathan Thurman, Matt Wagner of Central Catholic and Eureka's Matt Martin.

The Red roster includes Normal West's Davonte Crawford, Eureka's Thomas Cahill, Isaiah Chatman of GCMS, Prairie Central's Kaden King and Josh Woodrey, Cordell Workman of Clinton, Dwight's Andrew Kapper and Drew Purvis of Fisher.

Become a digital member and support local journalism. Our latest offer: $29.99 for 52 weeks. Learn more at go.pantagraph.com/april29
+5 
Jonathan Thurman, West

Thurman
+5 
Kaden King

King
+5 
Josh Woodrey head shot 2019

Woodrey
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dodgers dominate Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News