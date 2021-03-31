Watch now: Balanced IVC offense too much for Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON – Relying on the running game proved to be an effective strategy for the Chillicothe IVC football team on Wednesday at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

And the Grey Ghosts’ passing attack had its moments as well in a 47-16 Illini Prairie Conference victory over Central Catholic.

IVC totaled 284 yards rushing and 165 through the air while hiking its record to 2-1.

“That’s a good team. We knew they had a lot of offensive weapons,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “The thing I’m probably most disappointed about is this is the first game since we’ve been here we weren’t really competitive.”

Jack Merlo rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Ghosts. Quarterback Nolin Hulett completed 11 of 15 passes for 165 yards and two TDs.

“We tried to emphasize the running game this week because we haven’t had much of one,” said IVC coach Tim Heinz. “I thought our running backs and offensive line did outstanding. It started there and then we could work the rest of our offense.”