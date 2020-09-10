Watch now: Big 12 Conference adding Quincy Notre Dame to 2021 spring football season

"We're going to have to shake out how that process works," said Bauman. "With only three weeks it will probably be some format using a procedure that we'll come up with eight teams to go in a bracket and then four teams will kind of play a pool play the last three weeks.

"That was the format we looked at to try and make a playoff system work and add some excitement to the conference ... It's not a perfect fix, but at this point we were looking for potential solutions and we all had to be creative and open to new ideas."

The Illinois High School Association pushed back football until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools can begin football practice on Feb. 15, although that could change because of the pandemic. The season runs until May 1 and is unlikely to include state playoffs.

Bauman said the conference schedule will be released at a later date.

