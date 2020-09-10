Watch now: Big 12 Conference adding Quincy Notre Dame to 2021 spring football season

BLOOMINGTON — The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that Quincy Notre Dame will become a football-only league member for the 2021 spring season.
The addition of Quincy Notre Dame gives the league 12 football schools, including Bloomington, Normal Community and Normal West. Every school will have a conference opponent during the seven-week regular season that begins March 5.
"We were one of the conference schools missing a game," said BHS athletic director Tony Bauman. "In communicating and trying to reach out, it was becoming evident that it was going to be extremely hard to find opponents to fill these gaps. QND was in the same situation. It was kind of a win-win for everybody for this unique year we're in."
The first three weeks of the conference schedule will include traditional local rivals. Bloomington athletic director Tony Bauman said Quincy Notre Dame "most likely" will join the Intercity schools with another group consisting of Danville, Champaign Central, Champaign Centennial and Urbana while Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Peoria Notre Dame form the other foursome.
The final three weeks will consist of a conference tournament, crowning a regular-season Big 12 champion on week 7.
"We're going to have to shake out how that process works," said Bauman. "With only three weeks it will probably be some format using a procedure that we'll come up with eight teams to go in a bracket and then four teams will kind of play a pool play the last three weeks.
"That was the format we looked at to try and make a playoff system work and add some excitement to the conference ... It's not a perfect fix, but at this point we were looking for potential solutions and we all had to be creative and open to new ideas."
The Illinois High School Association pushed back football until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools can begin football practice on Feb. 15, although that could change because of the pandemic. The season runs until May 1 and is unlikely to include state playoffs.
Bauman said the conference schedule will be released at a later date.
