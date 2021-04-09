Watch now: Big second half carries Springfield Lanphier past University High

NORMAL – Springfield Lanphier High School quarterback Jacob Galassi passed for 344 yards as the Lions defeated University High, 33-20, Friday at Hancock Stadium in Central State Eight Conference play.

U High (1-3) led 13-7 late in the first half on field goals of 30 and 31 yards from Declan Duley and a 4-yard Peter Deffenbaugh touchdown run.

Lanphier (2-2) took a 14-13 edge 54 seconds before halftime when Tierre Butler rushed 7 yards into the end zone.

The Lions struck for an 80-yard Galassi to A’Tejon Lee touchdown connection in the third quarter. Lanphier added fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 10-yard Galassi scramble and a 33-yard Lamar Manning run.

“Our team was very undisciplined and it’s a reflection on me. I apologize to our fans for that,” Pioneers coach John Johnson said. “We made too many mistakes and we were too divided.”

U High’s Colin Cunningham tossed a 28-yard scoring pass to Gavin Markert with seven seconds left in the game.

Pioneers starting quarterback Cam Barclay was ejected in the second quarter.

“They said he threw the ball at the guy and said something,” said Johnson.