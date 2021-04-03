Watch now: Bloomington overcomes nemesis Normal Community behind Haggerty

Ranked ninth in Class 7A, NCHS (1-1) drove from its own 13-yard line to the BHS 25 in the final 94 seconds, but a last ditch pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

“I’m disappointed we lost, but it just wasn’t in the cards tonight. They executed when they needed to. They outplayed us,” Drengwitz said. “I’m still really proud of our guys. They played extremely hard and battled to the end.”

NCHS played without starting quarterback Chase Mackey, who was injured in the season-opening win over Normal West as well as seven other starters because of COVID-19 issues.

All five Ironmen starting offensive linemen were sidelined because of contact tracing.

“I’m really proud of our defensive line and linebackers and how well they battled,” Drengwitz said. “We were shorthanded, but we still had a chance to win at the end. Our defensive line and inside linebackers played both ways, almost every snap of the whole game.”

Ssophomore quarterback Chase Wiese completed 15 of 31 for 163 yards.

“Chase Wiese in his first start did a really nice job. He battled a lot of adversity,” said Drengwitz. “At times, we did move the ball well.”