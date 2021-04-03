Watch now: Bloomington overcomes nemesis Normal Community behind Haggerty

BLOOMINGTON – At 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, Bloomington High School’s Ean Haggerty is a power back.
Yet power met speed Friday when Haggerty stormed through the middle of the Normal Community defense and rambled 49 yards for a touchdown.
Just 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the Big 12 Conference game at Fred Carlton Field, Haggerty’s burst was the only touchdown all evening as the Purple Raiders snapped a seven-game losing streak to NCHS with a 12-6 victory.
“I just saw a hole and kept running. I thought someone was going to catch me, but I don’t know. It feels great,” Haggerty said. “We just played hard all four quarters. Coach told us we could win and we did it.”
Haggerty motored for 131 yards on 15 carries
“He brought it tonight,” said BHS coach Scott Godfrey. “We’ve had a different back every game. Tonight it was Ean and Ean ran his butt off.”
The Raiders (1-2) held the Ironmen under 10 points for the first time since an 8-6 win in 2008.
“We knew it had been since 2012 since we beat them. Our guys were definitely hungry for that,” Godfrey said. “I love our guys and love their ability to compete. We’ve been building in the weight room for this, trying to catch up with them. They’ve been the benchmark. I couldn’t be happier.”
The Raiders roared down the field on the game’s opening possession. The 86-yard drive finished with Haggerty’s sprint into the end zone.
“They did well blocking for him up front,” Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz said. “He’s tough, physical, a load to bring down. He ran well between the tackles.”
BHS bumped its lead to 9-0 when Miguel Espindola tackled the Ironmen punter in the end zone after a dropped snap.
NCHS’ Ryan Millmore booted a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter to bring the Ironmen within 9-3 entering halftime.
The NCHS defense helped out in the first half with a Jude Lowery interception and a Mayes Doggan fumble recovery.
The Ironmen also stopped BHS quarterback Ben Wellman at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the 2 at the 3:46 mark of the opening quarter.
Cameron Anderson’s 26-yard field goal with 7:04 remaining handed the Raiders a nine-point lead. Millmore matched that with a 41-yard field goal.
Ranked ninth in Class 7A, NCHS (1-1) drove from its own 13-yard line to the BHS 25 in the final 94 seconds, but a last ditch pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.
“I’m disappointed we lost, but it just wasn’t in the cards tonight. They executed when they needed to. They outplayed us,” Drengwitz said. “I’m still really proud of our guys. They played extremely hard and battled to the end.”
NCHS played without starting quarterback Chase Mackey, who was injured in the season-opening win over Normal West as well as seven other starters because of COVID-19 issues.
All five Ironmen starting offensive linemen were sidelined because of contact tracing.
“I’m really proud of our defensive line and linebackers and how well they battled,” Drengwitz said. “We were shorthanded, but we still had a chance to win at the end. Our defensive line and inside linebackers played both ways, almost every snap of the whole game.”
Ssophomore quarterback Chase Wiese completed 15 of 31 for 163 yards.
“Chase Wiese in his first start did a really nice job. He battled a lot of adversity,” said Drengwitz. “At times, we did move the ball well.”
Wellman was 8 of 13 for 81 yards and added 52 yards on the ground. The Raiders held a 365-213 edge in total offense.