Watch now: Bloomington snaps 7-game losing streak to Normal Community

BLOOMINGTON – Senior fullback Ean Haggerty rushed for 131 yards and the game’s only touchdown to lead the Bloomington High School football team to a 12-6 Big 12 Conference victory over Intercity rival Normal Community on Friday at Fred Carlton Field.

The win was the first of the season for the Purple Raiders in three games and snapped a seven-game losing streak to NCHS.

“Our guys came to play,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “We knew it had been since 2012 since we beat them. Our guys were definitely hungry for that. We've been building in the weight room for this, trying to catch up with them. They've been the benchmark. I couldn't be happier."

The Raiders roared down the field on the game’s opening possession. The 86-yard drive finished with a 49-yard Haggerty burst up the middle for what would be the game’s lone touchdown.

BHS bumped its lead to 9-0 when Miguel Espindola tackled the Ironmen punter in the end zone after a dropped snap.

NCHS’s Ryan Millmore booted a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter to bring the Ironmen within 9-3 entering halftime.

