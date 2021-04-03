Watch now: Bloomington snaps 7-game losing streak to Normal Community

BLOOMINGTON – Senior fullback Ean Haggerty rushed for 131 yards and the game’s only touchdown to lead the Bloomington High School football team to a 12-6 Big 12 Conference victory over Intercity rival Normal Community on Friday at Fred Carlton Field.
The win was the first of the season for the Purple Raiders in three games and snapped a seven-game losing streak to NCHS.
“Our guys came to play,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “We knew it had been since 2012 since we beat them. Our guys were definitely hungry for that. We've been building in the weight room for this, trying to catch up with them. They've been the benchmark. I couldn't be happier."
The Raiders roared down the field on the game’s opening possession. The 86-yard drive finished with a 49-yard Haggerty burst up the middle for what would be the game’s lone touchdown.
BHS bumped its lead to 9-0 when Miguel Espindola tackled the Ironmen punter in the end zone after a dropped snap.
NCHS’s Ryan Millmore booted a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter to bring the Ironmen within 9-3 entering halftime.
Cameron Anderson’s 26-yard field goal with 7:04 remaining handed the Raiders a nine-point lead. Millmore matched that with a 41-yarder.
NCHS (1-1) drove from its own 13-yard line to the BHS 25 in the final 94 seconds, but a final pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.
“I’m disappointed we lost, but it just wasn’t in the cards tonight. They executed when they needed to. They outplayed us,” Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz said. “I’m still really proud of our guys. They played extremely hard and battled to the end.”
NCHS played without starting quarterback Chase Mackey, who was injured in the season-opening win over Normal West as well as seven other starters because of COVID-19 issues.
All five Ironmen starting offensive linemen were sidelined because of contact tracing.
In his first varsity start, NCHS sophomore quarterback Chase Wiese completed 15 of 31 for 163 yards. BHS quarterback Ben Wellman was 8 of 13 for 81 yards and added 52 yards on the ground.
The Raiders held a 365-213 edge in total offense.
