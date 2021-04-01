Watch now: Bloomington takes on 'solid, hard-nosed' Normal Community

BHS is 0-2 after losses to Quincy Notre Dame and Normal West.

“I love our attitude and our approach. Guys come to work every day and bust their butts,” Godfrey said. “They are really handling an 0-2 start well. I still believe this team is really talented, one of the stronger teams I’ve ever coaches. But we haven’t gotten it done.”

The Raiders have committed eight turnovers.

“If we cut down on some of the small mistakes, we can still come out and compete with the best teams in the league,” said Godfrey.

BHS quarterback Ben Wellman has completed 22 of 50 passes for 209 yards and has been intercepted five times. Walker Burns is the top rusher with 174 yards, while Jacob Sanchez has a team-high eight receptions for 73 yards.

“I love their quarterback,” Drengwitz said. “Ben Wellman is tough, gritty and finds ways to make plays with his feet and arm. I’m impressed with him, and they’ve got some outstanding skill guys with speed and shiftiness.”

The Ironmen were limited to 145 yards of total offense against West as quarterback Chase Mackey connected with Jackson Wiggins for two touchdown passes.