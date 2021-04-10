Watch now: Central Catholic relishes notching season's first win against Pontiac

"We turned practice around and totally switched it on during the week," said Slaughter. "We just came out here and built on that."

Saints head coach Kevin Braucht thought it finally felt like a regular 7 o'clock Friday night lights game in the fall, especially with mild temperatures.

"Sometimes they think it's going to happen like the snap of the fingers," said Braucht. "We're still in this building phase. Tonight was a big win for us because it was Pontiac — and they're traditionally a very good football team — and for the way we played."

Pontiac (0-4), which has only three seniors on a 27-player roster, didn't just lay down for the Saints.

The Indians actually outgained Central Catholic in total yards, 387-345. Junior tailback Kodi Davis enjoyed a huge game, gaining 193 yards on 33 carries. Davis' 18-yard run early in the second quarter was Pontiac's first offensive TD of the season and tied the game at 6-all.

However, the Indians couldn't overcome four costly turnovers, including a fumble Tyler Sears scooped up and returned 40 yards for a touchdown late in the first half that gave Central Catholic a 27-6 lead at the intermission.