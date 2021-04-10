Watch now: Central Catholic relishes notching season's first win against Pontiac

BLOOMINGTON — There was a six months-plus wait to get the football season started. Then there were three irregular weeks to begin this abbreviated spring campaign.
Yet the hysteria and pure joy coming from Central Catholic High School's players following Friday night's 48-12 victory against Pontiac at Bill Hundman Memorial Field proclaimed one thing.
This was all worth it.
"We needed it big. That gave us a lot of momentum," said Saints senior lineman Matthew Wagner. "I truly believe can get two more (wins). We have to finish out this season strong."
Jake Slaughter rushed for 154 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns while catching another pass for a TD as the Saints celebrated homecoming with their first victory.
Central Catholic (1-3) played its first two Illini Prairie Conference games against Monticello and Olympia short-handed because of COVID-19 protocols after a positive case on the team. Then the Saints had a short week to prepare and lost to a good IVC team, 47-16, at 6 p.m. last Wednesday.
"We turned practice around and totally switched it on during the week," said Slaughter. "We just came out here and built on that."
Saints head coach Kevin Braucht thought it finally felt like a regular 7 o'clock Friday night lights game in the fall, especially with mild temperatures.
"Sometimes they think it's going to happen like the snap of the fingers," said Braucht. "We're still in this building phase. Tonight was a big win for us because it was Pontiac — and they're traditionally a very good football team — and for the way we played."
Pontiac (0-4), which has only three seniors on a 27-player roster, didn't just lay down for the Saints.
The Indians actually outgained Central Catholic in total yards, 387-345. Junior tailback Kodi Davis enjoyed a huge game, gaining 193 yards on 33 carries. Davis' 18-yard run early in the second quarter was Pontiac's first offensive TD of the season and tied the game at 6-all.
However, the Indians couldn't overcome four costly turnovers, including a fumble Tyler Sears scooped up and returned 40 yards for a touchdown late in the first half that gave Central Catholic a 27-6 lead at the intermission.
Slaughter scored his second touchdown from the Wildcat formation, taking a direct snap and going 26 yards up the middle to give the Saints a 34-6 lead after three quarters.
Senior quarterback Jadyn Ellison, who had a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter, found Slaughter near the goal line for a 25-yard scoring play in the fourth quarter.
"Jake does a lot of things for us on both sides of the ball," said Braucht. "We're not hiding we're relying on him."
Wagner and his friends up front were more than happy to open holes for Slaughter and Ian Whitaker, who had an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
"Our whole offensive line played great tonight," said Wagner. "Easton Paul, Max Hornsby, everyone played great tonight."
The Saints' future also was on display when freshman quarterback Colin Hayes added the final score on a 2-yard run with 6:38 left that triggered a running clock.
Central Catholic finishes the season with road games next Friday at St. Joseph-Ogden and April 23 against Prairie Central in Fairbury. Braucht got a rousing cheer from his players in the postgame huddle when he gave them Saturday off before getting back to work Monday.
"Our mindset is next week playing a good St. Joe team that we didn't beat last year," said Braucht. "That's the next step for us."
