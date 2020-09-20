Watch now: Central Illinois athletes come together at #LetUsPlay rally in Springfield

The hour-long rally took place in front of the Abraham Lincoln statue on the capitol grounds and coaches and athletes spoke in front of a crowd of spectators that stretched up the block. Maroa-Forsyth softball standout and University of Kentucky commit Hallie Mitchell spoke for several moments about how the delay in team sports has affected her and her friends.

"I was a little nervous but I knew that it was such an important topic that I love to talk about so I was more excited than nervous today," she said. "It was my first political rally and I think it was an awesome environment to be in with everyone coming together. Everyone had their signs and knowing that everyone was behind the same idea really calmed my nerves.

"I think it is so important to let the students get that chance to play. Without high school athletics, I wouldn't be where I am right now and I think that is so important for everyone else that is trying to get a scholarship or or get looked at and it is crazy how just lose in one season that can change everything."

Mitchell, a senior, lost her junior softball season to cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes that all team sports get a chance to play again.