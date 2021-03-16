Watch now: Corey Walker, Normal West ready to make this spring football season a hit

NORMAL — Normal West High School's basketball season wasn't even finished for 24 hours before Corey Walker was back out on the practice football field the next afternoon.
"It feels really good," said Walker, a Western Michigan recruit. "I had a good basketball season, but I'm ready to get back to my favorite sport."
West head coach Nathan Fincham is glad to have the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Walker and a couple other basketball players as the Wildcats prepare for their opener Friday night against Unit 5 rival Normal Community at NCHS.
Carson Camp won't be getting the ball to tight end Walker, an all-Big 12 Conference first-team pick, and returning receivers Jamari Myer and Max Ziebarth. Camp is now at the University of South Dakota and was instrumental in beating Illinois State in the season opener Feb. 27 season opener at Hancock Stadium.
Replacing Camp at quarterback is the big question surrounding the Wildcats. Camp, who was the Pantagraph Area Player of the Year, accounted for 2,341 yards and 32 touchdowns as West went 7-3 last season and lost to Providence in a Class 6A first-round playoff game.
A week before facing NCHS, Fincham said he was still unsure who would take the first snap. A three-way battle has emerged between seniors Leslie Fisher and Levi Hess and junior Kolton Lindsey.
"The problem with this spring is you don't know what kind of weather you're going to get and you don't know what kind of games you're going to get into," said Fincham. "A lot of those things come into factor who is going to be the guy for us."
Fisher and Hess were standout defenders last season. Fisher earned all-Big 12 first-team honors and Hess was an honorable mention choice at linebacker.
"I've never played quarterback in my life," said Fisher. "It's just competition and I'm up for it. I always love competition and I always want to do what's best for the team."
The Wildcats didn't have several seniors return to the team. They also suffered a major loss when halfback LaTre Billups, who gained 476 rushing yards last season, injured his knee in a physical education class and won't play this spring.
"We're trying to figure out who fill that hole as well," said Fincham.
Whoever is at quarterback will have two returning starters upfront in center Trevor Orr and tackle Jacob Rumley.
"It might be a situation maybe it's one (quarterback) for one game, maybe it's all of them. I don't really know," said Fincham." They've all earned the opportunity to see what they can do. Getting guys lined up right and in the right sets and taking care of the football. Those are the things we're asking especially if we're going to lean on our defense like we might have to."
The defense brings back a lot of talent with Fisher, Hess, Walker at end, Davonte Crawford at free safety, DeAris McQuirter at linebacker and Jonathan Thurman at tackle. Crawford also was an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection.
"Our West defense is a team that always plays hard-nosed, and we're going to keep that up," said Fisher. "We like to be aggressive and put the pressure on the offense of the other team."
Walker agrees.
"We have good size and a lot of great athletes," he said. "I feel we have some of the best corners and safeties. We'll be really good on the defensive end."
Fincham said he was excited to hear there would be a Big 12 Tournament in the final three weeks of the six-week season.
"With no playoffs it gives it a little more meaning and makes it feel like you're fighting for something," he said.
It didn't take Walker long to get in the football spirit.
"For me, I feel we can win every game," he said. "Especially for me I want to beat every team in the city, Normal (Community) and Bloomington especially. I feel we have a little something to prove without our quarterback who has been here for a long time."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson