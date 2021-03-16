Watch now: Corey Walker, Normal West ready to make this spring football season a hit

A week before facing NCHS, Fincham said he was still unsure who would take the first snap. A three-way battle has emerged between seniors Leslie Fisher and Levi Hess and junior Kolton Lindsey.

"The problem with this spring is you don't know what kind of weather you're going to get and you don't know what kind of games you're going to get into," said Fincham. "A lot of those things come into factor who is going to be the guy for us."

Fisher and Hess were standout defenders last season. Fisher earned all-Big 12 first-team honors and Hess was an honorable mention choice at linebacker.

"I've never played quarterback in my life," said Fisher. "It's just competition and I'm up for it. I always love competition and I always want to do what's best for the team."

The Wildcats didn't have several seniors return to the team. They also suffered a major loss when halfback LaTre Billups, who gained 476 rushing yards last season, injured his knee in a physical education class and won't play this spring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're trying to figure out who fill that hole as well," said Fincham.

Whoever is at quarterback will have two returning starters upfront in center Trevor Orr and tackle Jacob Rumley.