Watch now: Defenses shine for NCHS, West as Ironmen turn back rivals in season opener

Two of them came deep in the red zone that set up Mackey's 15-yard TD pass from Mackey to Wiggins in the first quarter and another from 8 yards between the pair with 3:04 left until halftime.

"Our defense is exactly what I thought they would be. They're rock solid," said Fincham. "Coach (Duane) Thoennes (defensive coordinator) does a heck of a job scheming up for those guys. That's something we're really proud of. We knew that's something I wanted to bring back to Normal West football. I would say our defense is back where we want it."

Offensively, West used Levi Hess, Leslie Fisher and Kolton Lindsey at quarterback. Lindsey finally had the Wildcats moving at the end of the game and threw for 130 yards.

But NCHS' defense never let West get deeper than the Ironmen's 24, and that came late with the outcome basically decided.

"It was a really good defensive effort by a young defense with great senior leadership in the back end," said Drengwitz. "But our special teams played a huge part of it, our punt team, our kickoff team, our punt return team and extra point. Offensively, we know we have room to improve but when they needed to make some plays they made some plays."

NCHS sophomore punter/placekicker Ryan Millmore played as big a role in the game as anyone.