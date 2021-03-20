Watch now: Defenses shine for NCHS, West as Ironmen turn back rivals in season opener

NORMAL — The defenses from Normal Community and Normal West seemed in midseason form as the high football season finally got underway Friday night.
If they continue at that level for the next couple weeks, might there be a rematch between the Unit 5 schools somewhere in the Big 12 Conference Tournament?
Jackson Wiggins found the end zone twice on passes from Chase Mackey. But that was the only scoring during NCHS' 14-0 victory over the Wildcats at Hancock Stadium as the season at long last got under way after being delayed in the fall by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our offense is very young up front with only a couple of returning starters. It's a process," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz, whose team was held to 145 yards of total offense. "Week 1 is usually ugly. We didn't know what to expect. We'll take it. We're happy."
West head coach Nathan Fincham wasn't very happy about the four turnovers, all on fumbles, his team committed.
Two of them came deep in the red zone that set up Mackey's 15-yard TD pass from Mackey to Wiggins in the first quarter and another from 8 yards between the pair with 3:04 left until halftime.
"Our defense is exactly what I thought they would be. They're rock solid," said Fincham. "Coach (Duane) Thoennes (defensive coordinator) does a heck of a job scheming up for those guys. That's something we're really proud of. We knew that's something I wanted to bring back to Normal West football. I would say our defense is back where we want it."
Offensively, West used Levi Hess, Leslie Fisher and Kolton Lindsey at quarterback. Lindsey finally had the Wildcats moving at the end of the game and threw for 130 yards.
But NCHS' defense never let West get deeper than the Ironmen's 24, and that came late with the outcome basically decided.
"It was a really good defensive effort by a young defense with great senior leadership in the back end," said Drengwitz. "But our special teams played a huge part of it, our punt team, our kickoff team, our punt return team and extra point. Offensively, we know we have room to improve but when they needed to make some plays they made some plays."
NCHS sophomore punter/placekicker Ryan Millmore played as big a role in the game as anyone.
Millmore, who kicked two extra points, had eight punts for a 36.9 average. Two of those punts pinned West inside its own 5 as the Wildcats battled poor field position much of the game.
"Ryan Millmore is a weapon," said Drengwitz.
Wiggins' feet didn't quite move fast enough to get him in the end zone on a 77-yard pass play in the second quarter, getting knocked out at the 2. But he caught three of Mackey's passes for 100 yards and hopes for similar results the rest of the season.
"We're really connected," said Wiggins of his bond with Mackey. "In the offseason we really worked together and got all the plays and routes down and everything."
While NCHS knows Mackey will be its starter at quarterback, the Wildcats are still searching for a replacement for Carson Camp, who is now a starter at South Dakota.
Hess was the starter Friday and led the Wildcats with 50 yards rushing. Fisher hooked up with Jamari Myer for a 40-yard play and also ran five times for 20 yards.
Lindsey, a junior, played most of the second half. He completed 15 of 26 attempts.
"He's got the best arm for us and does the best job of getting us lined up," said Fincham. "The other two guys do a good job if we're going to pound some people and do things like that. Fisher is a more explosive type of guy that will feel can do some things, too."
Fincham wasn't sure who would get the start in next Friday's home opener against Bloomington.
"From the standpoint of what the game plan calls for we'll take a look at who gives us the best chance of winning," he said. "But that's the least of our concerns. We need to hold on to the stinking ball and make sure we're not turning the ball over because we have the defense if we can play with the lead and play physical we'll be all right."
NCHS takes on Quincy Notre Dame, which rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat BHS, at home next Friday.
"Week 1 you find out a lot about yourself where you need to improve," said Drengwitz. "I'm excited to get and watch film with them, get better and get prepared for a really good Quincy Notre Dame team."
032021-blm-spt-4westnchs
032021-blm-spt-1westnchs
032021-blm-spt-2westnchs
032021-blm-spt-3westnchs
032021-blm-spt-5westnchs
032021-blm-spt-6westnchs
032021-blm-spt-7westnchs
032021-blm-spt-8westnchs
032021-blm-spt-9westnchs
032021-blm-spt-10westnchs
032021-blm-spt-11westnchs
032021-blm-spt-12westnchs
032021-blm-spt-13westnchs
032021-blm-spt-14westnchs
032021-blm-spt-15westnchs
032021-blm-spt-16westnchs
032021-blm-spt-17westnchs
032021-blm-spt-18westnchs
032021-blm-spt-19westnchs
032021-blm-spt-20westnchs
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson