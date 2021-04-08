Watch now: Fieldcrest football making the most of spring schedule

MINONK — Jacob Joyal’s 22-yard field goal last Friday night at Eureka didn’t clinch a conference championship or win a playoff game.
But it did create a lifetime memory for the Fieldcrest High School football team.
And during an abbreviated four-game spring schedule, the Knights have been stacking up memories — and wins — as quickly as they can.
“It’s been a heckuva roller coaster, and we’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman said. “I can’t be more proud or impressed by the resiliency our team has shown over these first three games.”
This is a Knights’ squad that advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs in 2019 and had designs on a state championship in 2020.
Yet when the pandemic wiped out the 2020 schedule and the Illinois High School Association declared there would be no postseason play when games resumed this spring, Fieldcrest had that opportunity stripped from its grasp.
“It was pretty disappointing, but you’ve got to have fun and enjoy the moments you get with all the people you have on this team,” quarterback-cornerback Cory Land said. “We’ve all been together for so long. It’s just been great getting to play with our guys one last time.
"Everybody is playing harder knowing they’ve only got four games. Every game we’ve got we count like a playoff game.”
The Knights were glad to see fellow Heart of Illinois Conference powers GCMS and Eureka on their schedule.
“We believe we’re one of the top teams in the conference. In order to prove that, we had to play those teams,” said Freeman. “That competition brought out who we are and showed we could play at a high level against anybody in our class.
“From the time I took over, we had dreams of a state championship and playing all 14 games in the fall. When that wasn’t a reality, we just hoped we would get something. When they said no playoffs, our kids never hung their heads one time. They were just happy and grateful for the opportunity to play football.”
The opener against GCMS was a matchup of state-ranked teams and the past two HOIC Large Division champions. The Falcons led 14-0 at the half, but Fieldcrest rallied for a 21-14 victory.
Through a 17-0 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw, the Fieldcrest defense had forced seven turnovers in two games.
Then came the matchup with Eureka, which was the No. 7-ranked team in 3A. The Knights are No. 5 in 2A.
“The atmosphere was great,” receiver-defensive back Henry Lorton said. “Having fans, it was pretty much a playoff game. Playing under the lights was really cool.”
Eureka led 14-7 at the half and 14-13 when Joyal missed the extra point after a Fieldcrest touchdown.
“I really shanked it to the left,” said Joyal, who also plays linebacker and fullback and was trying to shake off leg cramps. “I was really beating myself up about it. When Coach told me we were going to kick a field goal, I knew I had the opportunity to redeem myself. I honed in on the ball and tried not to pull my head.”
Joyal’s field goal with 30 seconds left gave the Knights a 16-14 win.
Fieldcrest will try to finish off a 4-0 season Friday in a home game against El Paso-Gridley.
“We have a unique chance to go undefeated and go out with a win,” linebacker-right tackle Travis Sunken said. “That would be nice to look back on.”
Land has completed 37 of 62 passes for 444 yards with Lorton catching 10 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Jaxon Cusac-McKay has rushed for 316 yards and has 15 receptions for 125 yards.
Freeman credits his defense for minimizing the effect of some offensive miscues.
“I feel we’re unmatched in our class with the amount of athleticism, talent and pure toughness we have at all 11 positions,” said the Fieldcrest coach.
While the IHSA is allowing football teams to play as many as six games, the HOIC decided to stop at four so its athletes could begin preparations for more traditional spring sports.
Being multi-sport athletes, the Knights understand.
“It’s important to make sure the different sports all get a chance to play,” Sunken said.
The Fieldcrest season won’t end in the playoffs. But it won’t end without memories, either.
“It’s definitely something I will look at when I’m older,” said Land, “that we did everything we possibly could to make it the most enjoyable experience we could.”
