Watch now: Fieldcrest football making the most of spring schedule

MINONK — Jacob Joyal’s 22-yard field goal last Friday night at Eureka didn’t clinch a conference championship or win a playoff game.

But it did create a lifetime memory for the Fieldcrest High School football team.

And during an abbreviated four-game spring schedule, the Knights have been stacking up memories — and wins — as quickly as they can.

“It’s been a heckuva roller coaster, and we’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman said. “I can’t be more proud or impressed by the resiliency our team has shown over these first three games.”

This is a Knights’ squad that advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs in 2019 and had designs on a state championship in 2020.

Yet when the pandemic wiped out the 2020 schedule and the Illinois High School Association declared there would be no postseason play when games resumed this spring, Fieldcrest had that opportunity stripped from its grasp.