Watch now: Fieldcrest, GCMS to kick off HOIC spring football season in championship-like contest

The last two Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division football champions squaring off on a Saturday? Sounds more like a playoff game in November.

Instead, it will be the season opener in March during an unusual four-game spring season when Fieldcrest and GCMS battle at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson City.

"It's going to be a little weird being the opener and we've been off for a year-and-a-half," said Fieldcrest head coach Mike Freeman. "But once the ball is snapped and we're out there playing football, I just think we're going to get that feel of playoff football on a Saturday afternoon."

The HOIC decided to play only four games instead of the six allowed by the Illinois High School Association after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the traditional fall season. That will allow their baseball, softball, wrestling and track and field athletes more time to transition into their sports in late April.

There won't be champions crowned in either the six-team Large or five-team Small divisions. Most league schools will play on Saturday the first two weeks for hopefully better weather and to keep the fields in as good as shape as possible.