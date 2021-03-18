Watch now: Fieldcrest, GCMS to kick off HOIC spring football season in championship-like contest

The last two Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division football champions squaring off on a Saturday? Sounds more like a playoff game in November.
Instead, it will be the season opener in March during an unusual four-game spring season when Fieldcrest and GCMS battle at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson City.
"It's going to be a little weird being the opener and we've been off for a year-and-a-half," said Fieldcrest head coach Mike Freeman. "But once the ball is snapped and we're out there playing football, I just think we're going to get that feel of playoff football on a Saturday afternoon."
The HOIC decided to play only four games instead of the six allowed by the Illinois High School Association after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the traditional fall season. That will allow their baseball, softball, wrestling and track and field athletes more time to transition into their sports in late April.
There won't be champions crowned in either the six-team Large or five-team Small divisions. Most league schools will play on Saturday the first two weeks for hopefully better weather and to keep the fields in as good as shape as possible.
Jaxon Cusac-McKay 2-yd TD run for Fieldcrest pic.twitter.com/aN3oTxr1wc— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) November 23, 2019
Yet there will be football with standouts such as Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Aidan Laughery of GCMS, Eureka's Matt Martin and Jake Barnewolt of Tremont able to showcase their talents for all to see.
"The opportunity to be out there and with their friends is motivation, but as a coaching staff understanding there's no conference championship or opportunity to advance to the playoffs you have to do things differently in your approach," said LeRoy head coach BJ Zeleznik. "That is everybody gets an opportunity to be on the field and experience the game of football with their friends in games."
Especially seniors who only have four more games in their prep careers.
"My senior class has been so good to our program and been so good to our program for the four years they've been here, we're going to give them every opportunity to be on the field as long as we possibly can," said Eureka head coach Jason Bachman.
When football was last played, Fieldcrest snapped GCMS' 31-game winning streak with a 14-6 victory on Sept. 20, 2019. The Knights went on to win the Large Division and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals where they were knocked off by Sterling Newman, which had beaten two-time defending state champion GMCS in the second round.
There hasn't been a lot of revenge talk for the Falcons, said veteran coach Mike Allen.
"We've focused so much on ourselves, we went over what they do but there's not much time to do a lot of game prep," said Allen. "We're still fundamentals and working on our offense and defense and getting those things down. We talked about it, but maybe not like a normal season because there's not much time."
Fieldcrest, in Freeman's first game as head coach, has plenty of returning veterans. Senior Cory Land, who split time at quarterback in 2019, completed almost 50% of his attempts for 622 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
Cusac-McKay caught 59 passes for 792 yards and 10 TDs while also occasionally lining up in the backfield. Freeman said the Knights will continue moving around Cusac-McKay, who played football in Murray, Kentucky, in the fall before transferring back to Fieldcrest.
Travis Sunken, a first-team all-HOIC linebacker, returns to lead the Fieldcrest defense.
GCMS will have a new quarterback as sophomore Ty Harden and junior Kellen DeSchepper are the candidates.
"It's really good timing for us to have this spring season to see what they can do," said Allen, who plans to use both Saturday.
The speedy Laughery is coming off 1,279 rushing yards as a sophomore. Allen said the junior has already gotten offers from Illinois, Illinois State, Minnesota, Washington State and Rutgers with several other FBS programs showing interest.
"Our approach is going to be spread the ball around," said Allen. "We're not going to have a running back carry the ball 30 times or anything like that."
When pressed about limiting Laughery in a close game, Allen laughed. "You know, as coaches we're competitive creatures," he said. "I hope I stick with that."
Eureka, which opens at Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Saturday, returns the league's most experience quarterback in senior Matt Martin, who is starting for the third year. Martin threw for 1,831 yards and ran for 995 yards while accounting for 30 TDs in 2019.
"To be able to bring him back is like another coach on the field," said Bachman, whose team was 8-3 and advanced to the Class 3A second round in 2019. "He does a great job understanding what's going on around him."
Martin and senior wide receiver Aden Sears were a big-play combination last season. Sears hauled in 39 passes for 912 yards, a 23.4 average, and 12 TDs.
Bachman isn't quite sure what to expect from Dee-Mack and its new head coach, Cody Myers. He came over from Canton to replace Job Lindbom, who departed 14 years and the 2016 Class 2A state title.
"We ran some seven-on-seven against them in the summer when he was at Canton," said Bachman. "But will they be spread or the wing-T stuff they did at Canton? We're not sure. We're preparing for both and if it's something else we might be trouble."
Tremont won the Small Division in 2019 and returns Barnewolt, a first-team all-league choice on the offensive and defensive lines. One of the top returning rushers is Tri-Valley's Zander Woodring, who gained 759 yards with eight TDs as a junior.
First round bravery
110219-blm-loc-3fieldcrestfans
110219-blm-loc-2fieldcrestfans
110219-blm-spt-1fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-2fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-4fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-3fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-6fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-7fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-8fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-9fieldcrestfb
110219-blm-spt-10fieldcrestfb
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson