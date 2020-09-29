Watch now: Fieldcrest star Jaxon Cusac-McKay wanted to play football, so he moved to Kentucky

MINONK — A senior year possibly without football gnawed at Jaxon Cusac-McKay.
So, after starting classes at Fieldcrest High School in August, Cusac-McKay decided to transfer to Calloway County High School in Murray, Kentucky, earlier this month. His father, Joe, has owned a vacation home in Murray for 12 years.
The Illinois High School Association announced in late July it was moving football to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns. Yet the thought of spring football being canceled weighed on Cusac-McKay's mind.
"I would rather have something than nothing," he said earlier this week. "If I could get both (fall and spring football), that would be a dream come true. But if I can only get one it's better than nothing, and it's sure a blessing to have this opportunity."
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Cusac-McKay has played three games thus far for Calloway. He said he is being used in much the same way he was last season at Fieldcrest, lining up at wide receiver and tailback offensively while playing cornerback and safety on defense.
Last season, Cusac-McKay did a lot of everything as Fieldcrest went 12-1 and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. He caught 59 passes for 792 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 387 yards and six TDs. On defense, he intercepted six passes.
Cusac-McKay said he contacted the Calloway coaches to see if they would be interested in him transferring there. He also found out beforehand what would happen if he came back to Fieldcrest after Calloway's football season ended.
"The main one (reason) was to come back and play in Illinois (in the spring)," he said. "I didn't really start thinking about it (transferring to Kentucky) until a few weeks before I left to come down."
Cusac-McKay, who has played on Fieldcrest's varsity since his freshman year, also is a standout for the Knights' basketball team which lost in the Class 2A super-sectionals in March before the pandemic shut everything down, including the state tournament. He was named The Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year for his exploits in the 2019-20 school year.
"I have a passion for sports and for football. I just love the game and love everything about it," he said. "It (the move) was for the love of the game, and if I can get my name out there and possibly get a scholarship or whatever that would be a perk."
If Cusac-McKay transferred back to Fieldcrest when Calloway's season ended, he would have to wait 30 days under IHSA rules before he could play for Fieldcrest in basketball, although he could still practice.
The basketball season tentatively is slated to begin Nov. 16.
"I'm taking it day by day and anything can happen," he said. "I'm hoping for that scenario (returning to Fieldcrest) so that I can play football here and there. I guess we'll see."
Fieldcrest basketball coach Matt Winkler will be glad to hear Cusac-McKay is thinking of his sport, too.
"Dad has a hoop in the garage, and I'm out there a lot of times a week," he said. "I love both of them (football and basketball), and I have nothing to do after practice. I come home from school and practice and go shoot some hoops."
Playing a lot of basketball in the summer helped Cusac-McKay get to Kentucky in pretty good physical shape.
"When we did have football practice (at Fieldcrest in the summer) when it was allowed I worked as hard as I could there," he said. "I would say I wasn't truly too far behind at all. It was just the playbook and a whole new system. That was the only thing."
Being with new teammates wasn't that big of an adjustment.
"I'm pretty good at communicating and make friends easily," he said.
Calloway plays in Class 4A in Kentucky, which has six classes. The Lakers are 2-1 after upsetting No. 5-ranked Hopkinsville last Friday.
The winning touchdown came on Cusac-McKay's 9-yard run with 6:11 left. It was his lone carry of the game.
"I practiced at running back and did it the game before. The last game we were moving it decent, and I didn't get put in much in the backfield," he said. "The one play at the end I scored the game-winning touchdown and, man, it felt good."
What also felt good were Fieldcrest head coach Mike Freeman and assistant coach Mitch Neally being there to watch Cusac-McKay. Some Fieldcrest teammates also made the 5½-hour drive for the first two games.
"All the support from the Fieldcrest community is honestly amazing. It makes it feel a lot better when people are behind you," said Cusac-McKay. "It's been a fun new experience, yet I still miss some people and the town. I'm not going to be gone forever."
PHOTOS: Fieldcrest football
112419-blm-spt-5fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-19fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-6fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-8fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-7fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-3fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-10fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-11fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-4fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-12fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-20fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-9fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-2fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-18fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-14fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-15fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-21fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-13fieldcrest
End of the season
112419-blm-spt-17fieldcrest
112419-blm-spt-16fieldcrest
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!