Watch now: Fieldcrest star Jaxon Cusac-McKay wanted to play football, so he moved to Kentucky

Cusac-McKay said he contacted the Calloway coaches to see if they would be interested in him transferring there. He also found out beforehand what would happen if he came back to Fieldcrest after Calloway's football season ended.

"The main one (reason) was to come back and play in Illinois (in the spring)," he said. "I didn't really start thinking about it (transferring to Kentucky) until a few weeks before I left to come down."

Cusac-McKay, who has played on Fieldcrest's varsity since his freshman year, also is a standout for the Knights' basketball team which lost in the Class 2A super-sectionals in March before the pandemic shut everything down, including the state tournament. He was named The Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year for his exploits in the 2019-20 school year.

"I have a passion for sports and for football. I just love the game and love everything about it," he said. "It (the move) was for the love of the game, and if I can get my name out there and possibly get a scholarship or whatever that would be a perk."