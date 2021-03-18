Watch now: Friday night football is here. What you need to know about the Spring 2021 high school football season

Neighbors only

Teams are only allowed to play opponents in their conference or region, or within 30 miles of their region.

For area football teams, that’s not a huge difference from normal. Many teams only play games in their conference, and long trips aren’t welcome — or common — for most teams in the regular season.

Limited fans

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) split all sports into three categories — low-, medium- and high-risk — with football falling in the high-risk category. With all Illinois regions now in Phase 4 of its COVID protocols, teams are allowed to play games with 20 percent of each individual football facility’s capacity. Maroa-Forsyth’s Walter Boyd Field, for instance, has a capacity of 2,000 fans, meaning it could allow 400.

When allowing fans access, schools are directed by IDPH to prioritize players’ in-home family members first. Schools are also being encouraged to provide streaming options for fans to watch the games online instead of attending live.

Each school has a different capacity and rules regarding fan entry. Those interested in attending games should contact the host school for attendance options and availability.

