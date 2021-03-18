Watch now: Friday night football is here. What you need to know about the Spring 2021 high school football season

"You said it’s what season?"
Yeah, high school football. All of us had our doubts it would ever happen, but it’s here. Preseason practices began March 3 for a season that kicks off Friday and lasts through April 24.
But, of course, being 2021 and still living in the COVID-19 pandemic, this won’t be a normal season. Football players will still be in pads and running, passing, blocking and tackling, but things won't quite look the same surrounding the game.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2020-21 IHSA high school football season:
Just six
High school football seasons normally have nine games played in late August through October. But this year teams will play — at the most — six games.
And that will be it — no postseason. Teams will play for conference titles — some are playing two regular season games and a conference tournament — but there are currently no plans for state playoffs or state finals.
Neighbors only
Teams are only allowed to play opponents in their conference or region, or within 30 miles of their region.
For area football teams, that’s not a huge difference from normal. Many teams only play games in their conference, and long trips aren’t welcome — or common — for most teams in the regular season.
Limited fans
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) split all sports into three categories — low-, medium- and high-risk — with football falling in the high-risk category. With all Illinois regions now in Phase 4 of its COVID protocols, teams are allowed to play games with 20 percent of each individual football facility’s capacity. Maroa-Forsyth’s Walter Boyd Field, for instance, has a capacity of 2,000 fans, meaning it could allow 400.
When allowing fans access, schools are directed by IDPH to prioritize players’ in-home family members first. Schools are also being encouraged to provide streaming options for fans to watch the games online instead of attending live.
Each school has a different capacity and rules regarding fan entry. Those interested in attending games should contact the host school for attendance options and availability.
Masking up
The IDPH is clear on this one — other than a few exceptions, athletes are to wear masks while playing:
“Wearing face coverings or masks with coverage of nose and mouth reduces the transmission of disease and, in accordance with the communicable disease code, all participants who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear a face covering at all times, including during competition and other active exercise.”
Any school employees must also wear a mask, maintain 6-feet distance when possible and keep their hands clean.
