Watch now: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout and Illini recruit Aidan Laughery knows opponents will be ready for him

GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery knew he would be a marked man already. Then he made a commitment to the University of Illinois in the summer and figures that notoriety makes the target on him even larger.

Yet the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior halfback is confident opponents might be surprised at what happens if they focus just on him.

"It won't be anything different. It's been that way my whole career," he said. "Last year was crazy, nine-man boxes. I don't expect to see anything different, but I think we've got a team that is good enough to counter it and take on those fronts."

GCMS and Tremont have swapped places in the Heart of Illinois Conference. The Falcons will now compete in the Small School Division.

That's little consolation to LeRoy, Heyworth, Fisher and Ridgeview, which must try to hold down a future Big Ten Conference player.

Veteran league coaches such as GCMS' Mike Allen and LeRoy's BJ Zeleznik can't remember if the HOIC (or Midstate Conference before that) has ever had such a high-profile player as Laughery, who gained 1,279 yards rushing in 11 games as a sophomore in 2019.

Allen said Laughery's power and breakaway speed are already know. He's seen another side to Laughery this fall from a leadership standpoint, especially after a devastating flood hit the community earlier this month when practice was just beginning.

"He's always been a hard worker in the weight room and on the football field," said Allen. "Him and the (other) seniors before practice have them in a huddle and are getting them pumped up for practice."

Laughery battled a hamstring problem in the four-game spring season. That lingered into track and field and forced him to play it safe and scratch out of the Class 1A State Meet.

All is well now as Laughery continues the string of outstanding Falcons halfbacks in the last seven seasons. The tradition was started by Nick Meunier in 2015 and has gone through Mitch McNutt, Jared Trantina and now Laughery.

Allen gives credit to former assistant coach Chad Acree and current assistants Jamie Sexton and Brandon Luttrell.

"Those guys all played here. They take such pride in our program," said Allen. "They're amazing coaches. Our kids are prepared. They're young enough where the kids can still relate to them. They not only talk the talk, but walked it."

Laughery was a defensive starter as a freshman and intercepted a pass in the championship game when GCMS won its second straight Class 2A state title in 2018.

He likes to think the Falcons can make another run this season, which could come in Class 1A.

"We have a lot to prove, but I definitely think we have a senior group that is full of leaders and we all want it and are hungry," he said. "I'm confident we've got the talent, but it comes down to executing week in and week out. That was a problem last (spring)."

One thing Laughery won't have to worry about is where he's going to college. The pressure there is off.

"I can't imagine being one of those guys who doesn't make the decision until after (the season)," he said. "I'm definitely super happy to have it done and be confident in my decision."

Veterans upfront trying to provide Laughery with running room are left guard Brandon Mueller and right tackle Markus Miguel, who was at center the last two years.

Allen has been impressed by the improvement this fall of senior quarterback Kellen Deschepper. One of his favorite targets figures to be wide receiver Kellan Fanson.

"We have a lot of guys who can catch the ball, and Kellen is throwing the ball so well," said Allen. "Having seven-on-sevens (in the summer) really helped give him a chance to compete against other schools and gain confidence."

LeRoy could give GCMS a run in the Small School Division. The Panthers return much of their offensive and defensive fronts, but are inexperienced in the offensive backfield.

Tanner Holoch is a three-year starter at center and defensive end, as is Calvin Crawford at guard/defensive tackle. Luke Stupert, a two-year starter at offensive tackle, has moved to tight end.

"We feel good about our tempo, getting off the ball and knowing our assignments," said Zeleznik. "We're very green in the backfield. Guys don't have a lot of varsity experience, if any at all. We'll have to play a game or two to see where we're at there. We're going to be competitive."

Zeleznik knew Brody Hanafin would be the Panthers' starting quarterback this fall, so he did rotate in the spring to get much-needed experience.

The Large School Division could be up for grabs.

Fieldcrest and Eureka suffered heavy graduation losses, with the Knights losing many of their key players from the Class 2A semifinal squad from 2019 while the Hornets bid farewell to standouts such as quarterback Matt Martin, who will be replaced by junior Jacob Morin. Senior tackle Ben Jablonski and junior center Ben Jablonski are Eureka's only returners on offense.

"The biggest thing is the unknown with kids who don't have a lot of experience," said Eureka coach Jason Bachman. "How are they going to respond?"

The team to watch could be Tri-Valley, which went 3-1 in the spring with its only loss to Eureka and returns many of its key players.

Senior Andrew Petrilli is starting for the third year at quarterback for the Vikings. Seniors Noah Streenz and Nate Simon, along with junior Blake Regenold, also return in the backfield while veterans upfront are Andrew Moore, TJ Klein and Kyle Krzeminski.

"We've got some experience," said Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop. "I'm excited what we can do. Staying healthy is a huge key, but it is for everyone."

